Reigning MVP Joel Embiid dominates Denver but tells Nikola Jokic ‘he’s the best player’

Yeah, Joel Embiid might have missed many important games so far this season, but every time he’s on the floor he’s dominating. The Sixers center completed his second consecutive 40-point performance on Tuesday, as he conquered the highly-awaited matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

As the Philadelphia club beat the NBA champions 126-121, most fans and experts wanted to witness the clash between both European centers, who also disputed last season’s MVP award which ended in Joel’s hands. The 76ers big man proved he’s well worthy of this accolade.

However, even though the star center finished with 41 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists, he still decided to praise his opponent once the game was over. “I just told him he’s the best player in the league,” Embiid explained what he told his rival when they both hugged postgame. “He won a championship, and that’s the best team in the league and he’s a finals MVP. I just told him to keep going.”

"I just told him he's the best player in the league" – Joel Embiid on Nikola Jokic🤝 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/tkOIokIDv9 — Jacob Moreno (@Jacobmorenonba) January 17, 2024

The 29-year-old was special down the stretch, as he dropped in 11 points in the fourth quarter, which eventually catapulted his team from a six-point deficit to a five-point victory.

“I’m just letting the game come to me, but the credit goes to my teammates — they put me in the best position to succeed and they trust me, that’s the key,” the reigning MVP shared after winning this match that held a sellout 19,775 crowd at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. “I would not be doing what I’m doing without the trust they have in me.”

His coach Nick Nurse recognized the importance of winning a game of this calibre. “The card tonight is more than just the big heavyweight matchup,” 76ers coach acknowledged. “There’s a little bit more going on. I think it’s going to be worth going out there for tonight to watch it.”

“This is my first time with this team against these guys,” Nurse gave some context. “Where are we compared to these guys? What’s it look like up close? I hope we can get something out of that.”

Shaquille O’Neal now says Embiid is “the true definition of a great player” after challenging him to perform in the big stage

In the past couple of weeks, as the Sixers center had missed important matches due to a mix injuries and sickness, a lot was being said about Embiid. Even Shaquille O’Neal said at some point that the reigning MVP still had to prove himself.

“I’m a give it to him like Kareem gave it to me. He should take it as disrespectful,” the Hall of Famer said this past weekend. “That’s my message to Mr. Embiid. We know what you can do but can you do it at the big dance?”

However, after the center star dominated none other than NBA champion Nikola Jokic, he showered Joel in praise. “Embiid is dominating because when he gets the ball he’s looking to score first. Joker lets the game come to him. … He is the true definition of a great player,” he said after the clash.

This campaign, the Sixers center has been averaging a league-leading 34.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and two blocks per match on 53.6% overall shooting.