Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook passed NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing on the league’s all-time scoring list in Monday’s 121-104 win against the Miami Heat, moving up from No. 26 to No. 25.

Westbrook has now scored 24,821 points over the course of his 16-year career. Ewing amassed 24,815 points in his 17-year playing career. Westbrook continues to trail Clippers teammate James Harden (25,167) for the 24th spot.

For Westbrook to enter the top 20, he has to overtake Jerry West (25,192), Reggie Miller (25,279), Alex English (25,613), and Vince Carter (25,728). The two-time scoring champ notched 1,159 points last season.

Russell Westbrook is now No. 25 on the NBA's all-time scoring list after passing Patrick Ewing with 24,821 career points. Westbrook also joins LeBron James and Oscar Robertson as the only three players in NBA history who are Top-25 in points and Top-10 in assists.



In Los Angeles’ victory over the Heat, Westbrook finished with eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 18 minutes off the bench. However, he shot just 4-of-10 (40%) from the field and missed a 3-pointer.

Furthermore, Westbrook posted a season-high 24 points in the Clippers’ 130-125 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 1. The nine-time All-NBA member shot 9-of-21 (42.9%) from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) beyond the arc.

Through 32 games and 10 starts this season, he’s averaging career lows of 11.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 23.9 minutes per game. The 2016-17 MVP is shooting 46.8% from the field, 28.4% from downtown, and 63.5% at the foul line.

In July, Westbrook signed a two-year, $7.86 million contract with the Clippers.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook could surpass Jerry West, Reggie Miller in all-time scoring this season

Additionally, Harden scored 15 points against Miami. “It’s better when you try to figure it out winning than trying to figure out losing. That’s what was happening earlier,” Harden said, referring to the team’s six-game skid in November.

“Every single game, we’re trying to find ways to win games. Then towards the end of the season we’ll understand what we’re really good at and what we’re not.”

Kawhi Leonard also added 24 points in his return from injury as well. Leonard made his return after missing four games with a hip contusion. His dunk to open the fourth gave him 13,000 career points.

“I just tell myself to play harder”- Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/xP0X2Q4aWk — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 2, 2024



Leonard had six rebounds and five assists before sitting down for the game’s final 5:43. The five-time All-Star did score 13 points in the first half, including 10 straight, to help the Clippers eliminate a 14-point deficit to lead 59-58 at halftime.

“You seen the performance, both ends of the ball just elite,” Harden said of Leonard. “Shotmaking, defensively being active, creating opportunities in transition. We missed him.”

Unfortunately, Russell Westbrook is having little to no impact on L.A.’s bench this season. He’s recorded six double-doubles this season, but he has yet to register a triple-double in a Clippers uniform. All four of his triple-doubles last season were earned with the Lakers.

