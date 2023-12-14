Home » news » Shai Gilgeous Alexander Leads Nba In Steals This Season By Large Margin

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads NBA in steals this season by large margin

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the NBA in steals this 2023-24 season by quite a wide margin. The 2023 All-Star guard has amassed 58 steals through 21 appearances.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George are tied for second with 40 steals each. Dyson Daniels, Herb Jones, and Jalen Suggs are third with 38 apiece.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, also leads the league in steals per game (2.8.) and steal percentage (3.8%). Last season, he finished sixth in steals (112), fourth in steals per game (1.6), and 17th in steal percentage (2.2%).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads NBA with 58 steals

NBA Player

Steals

Play
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  58
Scottie Barnes 40
Paul George 40
Dyson Daniels 38
Herb Jones 38
Jalen Suggs 38
Donovan Mitchell 37
Dejounte Murray 37
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 36
Kawhi Leonard 36
LeBron James 35 BetOnline
Bogdan Bogdanovic 35 BetOnline
Giannis Antetokounmpo 35 BetOnline
De’Anthony Melton 34 BetOnline
Matisse Thybulle 34 BetOnline
Mitchell Robinson 32 BetOnline
Robert Covington 30 Championship
Darius Garland 30 NBA Championship Odds 2023 Playoffs: Celtics Drop Below Lakers, 76ers Favorite
Trae Young 30 NBA Championship Odds 2023 Playoffs: Celtics Drop Below Lakers, 76ers Favorite
Luka Doncic 29 BetOnline
Kyle Lowry 29
Chris Paul 29
Cam Reddish 29
Victor Wembanyama 29

In Oklahoma City’s 123-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 14, Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 28 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a career-high seven steals in 29 minutes of action.

The Thunder guard logged five or more steals in three straight games against the Dallas Mavericks (Dec. 2), Houston Rockets (Dec. 6), and Golden State Warriors (Dec. 8). In the Houston matchup, he finished with six thefts.

Furthermore, in Monday night’s 134-120 victory over the Utah Jazz, the Kentucky product posted 30 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 28 minutes played.

“I feel like every great scorer has to deal with finding the balance,” he said after the win. “And it’s something that I always try to critique myself on and something that I always try to get better at. And I can always get better at it. It’s something that I focus on for sure.”

NBA sportsbooks show Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with fourth-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year this season. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to Damain Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, and LeBron James.

NBA betting sites are listing the Thunder guard with fifth-shortest odds to win MVP as well. He trails Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

