Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the NBA in steals this 2023-24 season by quite a wide margin. The 2023 All-Star guard has amassed 58 steals through 21 appearances.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George are tied for second with 40 steals each. Dyson Daniels, Herb Jones, and Jalen Suggs are third with 38 apiece.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, also leads the league in steals per game (2.8.) and steal percentage (3.8%). Last season, he finished sixth in steals (112), fourth in steals per game (1.6), and 17th in steal percentage (2.2%).

NBA Player Steals Play Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 58 Scottie Barnes 40 Paul George 40 Dyson Daniels 38 Herb Jones 38 Jalen Suggs 38 Donovan Mitchell 37 Dejounte Murray 37 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 36 Kawhi Leonard 36 LeBron James 35 Bogdan Bogdanovic 35 Giannis Antetokounmpo 35 De’Anthony Melton 34 Matisse Thybulle 34 Mitchell Robinson 32 Robert Covington 30 Darius Garland 30 Trae Young 30 Luka Doncic 29 Kyle Lowry 29 Chris Paul 29 Cam Reddish 29 Victor Wembanyama 29

In Oklahoma City’s 123-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 14, Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 28 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a career-high seven steals in 29 minutes of action.

The Thunder guard logged five or more steals in three straight games against the Dallas Mavericks (Dec. 2), Houston Rockets (Dec. 6), and Golden State Warriors (Dec. 8). In the Houston matchup, he finished with six thefts.

Furthermore, in Monday night’s 134-120 victory over the Utah Jazz, the Kentucky product posted 30 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 28 minutes played.

“I feel like every great scorer has to deal with finding the balance,” he said after the win. “And it’s something that I always try to critique myself on and something that I always try to get better at. And I can always get better at it. It’s something that I focus on for sure.”

