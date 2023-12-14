Main Page
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads NBA in steals this season by large margin
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the NBA in steals this 2023-24 season by quite a wide margin. The 2023 All-Star guard has amassed 58 steals through 21 appearances.
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George are tied for second with 40 steals each. Dyson Daniels, Herb Jones, and Jalen Suggs are third with 38 apiece.
Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, also leads the league in steals per game (2.8.) and steal percentage (3.8%). Last season, he finished sixth in steals (112), fourth in steals per game (1.6), and 17th in steal percentage (2.2%).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads NBA with 58 steals
In Oklahoma City’s 123-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 14, Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 28 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a career-high seven steals in 29 minutes of action.
The Thunder guard logged five or more steals in three straight games against the Dallas Mavericks (Dec. 2), Houston Rockets (Dec. 6), and Golden State Warriors (Dec. 8). In the Houston matchup, he finished with six thefts.
Furthermore, in Monday night’s 134-120 victory over the Utah Jazz, the Kentucky product posted 30 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 28 minutes played.
“I feel like every great scorer has to deal with finding the balance,” he said after the win. “And it’s something that I always try to critique myself on and something that I always try to get better at. And I can always get better at it. It’s something that I focus on for sure.”
NBA sportsbooks show Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with fourth-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year this season. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to Damain Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, and LeBron James.
NBA betting sites are listing the Thunder guard with fifth-shortest odds to win MVP as well. He trails Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
- Knicks bring back Taj Gibson on a nonguaranteed deal for rest of season
- The complete list of black NBA owners in 2023
- Klay Thompson understands why he’s on the Warriors’ bench because he’s been ‘playing like crap’
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads NBA in steals this season by large margin
- Toronto icon Kyle Lowry reveals that he’s ‘definitely going to retire as a Raptor’
-
Main Page 2 days ago
Arrest Warrant Issued For Fan After Unlawful Entry Into Stephen Curry’s Home In Atherton
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell recalls being locked in his mom’s basement during COVID-19 pandemic
-
NBA 2 days ago
Bronny James’ 2024 NBA Draft dreams might be delayed after his coach’s latest assessment
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic welcomes first child with fiancée Anamaria Goltes