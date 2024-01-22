Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could finish with the third season in NBA history with averages of at least 31 points, six assists, and two steals per game on 50% shooting from the field.

NBA Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan still holds the record for the two other seasons. In the 1988-89 season, Jordan averaged 32.5 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.9 steals per contest on 53.8% shooting.

In the following season, His Airness averaged 33.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.8 steals on 52.6% shooting. Of course, Jordan logged a career-high 37.1 points per game in the 1986-87 season.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Gilgeous-Alexander holds third-shortest odds below Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on pace for the third season in NBA history with 31+ PTS/gm, 6+ AST/gm, 2+ STL/gm and a 50+ FG%. Michael Jordan has the other two. pic.twitter.com/O0HvYV1IF7 — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) January 21, 2024



Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, is currently on pace to become the first NBA player to average at least 30 points and 2.4 steals per game in a season since Allen Iverson in the 2004-05 season.

The University of Kentucky product could also become the eighth player to average over 30 points and two steals per game in a season — joining James Harden (2018-19), Stephen Curry (2015-16), Dwyane Wade (2008-09), Iverson (three times), Kobe Bryant (2002-03), Jordan (eight times), and Rick Barry (1974-75).

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads NBA in points, steals, and SPG this season

Through 41 starts this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and career highs of 6.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game. His 32.4 points per 36 minutes average is a career best.

The six-year guard is shooting a career-best 54.9% from the floor, 32.6% outside the arc, and 89.3% at the foul line as well. His player efficiency rating (30.5) and true shooting percentage (64.8%) are also career highs.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in points (1,274), steals (91), and steals per game (2.2) this season.



The Thunder guard ranks 15th in assists (257), second in field goals (452), second in free throws (324), second in value over replacement player (4.2), fourth in usage percentage (32.6%), and second in steal percentage (3.1%).

Moreover, the 2023 All-Star recorded a season-high 43 points in a 128-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 8) and in a 128-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings (Dec. 14).

NBA sportsbooks now show Shai Gilgeous Alexander with second-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year below Damian Lillard. Oddsmakers are still giving great odds to Stephen Curry and LeBron James.