Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Unlikely to Request Trade

The consensus around the NBA is that Thunder star point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA), is unlikely to request a trade from Oklahoma City. The Thunder have been rebuilding for awhile now, but they showed signs of progress last season. Of course, their efforts were spearheaded by none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. As a result, many rival executives are now giving up pursuit of the quick and speedy guard.

NBA Executives Believe it is Unlikely for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Request Trade From Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Career

SGA has had a solid career. He started his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers before being included in the trade centered around Paul George. However, the one-time All-Star has settled into his own as he helped lead the Thunder to a play-in appearance last season. For his career, SGA has tallied 21.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.6 total rebounds per game.

On top of this, the young guard has also shot 48.4 percent from the field for his career. Last year was when the point guard really solidified himself as a true big- name player as he made his first All-Star Team and nearly led a very young Thunder team to a playoff appearance. As a result, he is the future for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He Has Found a True Home in Oklahoma City

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to have another solid campaign this coming NBA season. He has been huge for Canada during the FIBA World Cup and is looking more and more on the cusp of superstar status. The Thunder are even a trendy pick to make a playoff appearance in the competitive Western Conference this coming season. It will be tough considering how many contenders reside in their respective conference.

However, the young talent the Oklahoma City Thunder accumulated over the years paired with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seems to finally be paying off for the organization. Last season was most likely just the start of SGA’s prime. Expect him to make another All-Star Game and another All-NBA Team. An All-NBA First Team appearance could be in the cards as well. Not to mention, SGA has enough potential to have his name whispered as a dark horse candidate in MVP conversations if the team achieves enough success during the regular season. All in all, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has found a true home with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA Betting Content You May Like