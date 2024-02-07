With the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid now being ineligible to repeat as the league MVP, the odds have shifted. Before the meniscus injury, Embiid was the clear favorite to repeat as the NBA MVP. Now, there is a legitimate chance for a new face to bring home the trophy this year. On the other hand, the league could also see a familiar face win the award yet again. With all of this in mind, here are the current favorites to win this season’s NBA MVP award per FanDuel.

Current NBA MVP Favorites Post Joel Embiid Injury

Nikola Jokic

Jokic is now the favorite to win his third league MVP award. He now possesses -150 odds to take home the award. Jokic and the defending champions are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference and right behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the third spot. On the season, the Joker is tallying numbers of 26.3 points, 12.2 total rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. On top of that, he is also averaging a true shooting percentage of 65.7 percent and a player efficiency rating of 32.1. Jokic also has an offensive rating of 133 and has also logged a league-high 15 triple-doubles on the season. It should also be noted that he is chasing Magic Johnson on the all-time triple-doubles list. After many felt Jokic was robbed of the award last year, don’t be surprised if he nets his third MVP in the coming months.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander has led the surprising Oklahoma City Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference. He has quickly become one of the faces of the entire league. On the year, SGA is averaging 31.1 points, a league-best 2.3 steals, 6.6 assists and 5.7 total rebounds per game. Not to mention, he also possesses an offensive rating of 132 and a defensive rating of 109. Gilgeous-Alexander is having his best year of his career on both sides of the floor. If the Oklahoma City Thunder can continue their team success, then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s odds to win MVP could improve from the current +240 odds. Oklahoma City has a current win-loss record of 35-15 and boast one of the best young cores in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo’s name will always be in the MVP conversation as long as he is in his prime. Currently, his odds are at +650 odds. The Milwaukee Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 33-17. They trail the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Most of this team success can be attributed to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the recently acquired, Damian Lillard. Even with the coaching change, the Greek Freak continues to prove why he is a top-three player in today’s NBA. He is averaging 31.3 points, 11.4 total rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Not to mention, the eight-time All-Star also has a player efficiency rating of 29.7, a true shooting percentage of 65.1 percent, and box plus/minus rating of +8.5 on the year. If Milwaukee can move up a spot or two in the standings, do not be surprised if Giannis Antetokounmpo swoops in and wins his third career league MVP award.