Shaq calls out Kevin Durant, says he should stay in Brooklyn

Shaquille O’Neal has always been somebody that isn’t afraid to call anybody out. Weather is be his colleagues, former NBA stars, or current NBA players, Shaquille O’Neal is likely going to tell you how he truly feels about something.

He hasn’t been somebody that’s ever held back regarding the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That didn’t change this week as he had more to say about the Nets duo.

Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Kevin Durant For Wanting a Trade

Shaq had the following to say on Kevin Durant’s trade request:

“When you put a house together, you should live in it,” Shaq said. “… You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work, I guess. … You know he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.”

According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy, an anonymous NBA executive doesn’t think Durant or Irving is going to be traded:

“My bet is they don’t trade either one of them [Durant and Kyrie Irving,” the anonymous NBA exec explained. “Maybe Kyrie. I don’t see them trading Durant, because they’re not going to get back what they should. And I wouldn’t trade him either. The hell with it. He signed the deal. The hell with it, right?”

Kevin Durant is likely going to make a comment back to this on Twitter sometime in the near future, so we will have you updated if he does so. Durant is reportedly going to meet with the Brooklyn Nets front office in the coming days to speak about his future in Brooklyn, if there is one.

It’s going to be interesting to see how all of this plays out, but it does look likely at the moment that he’s going to return to the Nets.

The Nets made some impressive moves during the NBA offseason and if they can get Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant back, while both of them actually play the best to their ability, they could be a scary team.