Steph Curry hands Jordan Poole best free-throw shooter trophy

Amidst a tough period for Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, his teammate Steph Curry was able to lift the spirits and present Poole with an award for the highest free-throw percentage in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Poole finished the 2021-22 NBA season shooting 92% on free-throws, making the 23-year-old the most efficient in the league at the line ahead of Curry who managed just shy of Poole’s tally.

Draymond Green was captured punching Poole in practice last Wednesday, leading to a media storm that questioned Green’s future in the Bay and whether he’d ever be able to repair his relationship with the team.

This was a heartwarming moment for Poole and his family in front of the Warriors home crowd at Oracle Arena, despite falling short in a 124-121 pre-season loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Poole scored a team-high 25 points and added four rebounds and six assists on 53% shooting from the field, but Anthony Davis’ 28 points in just 21 minutes were enough to help the Lakers edge past Golden State.

The Milwaukee-born guard is on the verge of securing a lucrative contract extension similar to Miami Heat star Tyler Herro’s recent four-year, $130 million extension to stay in south beach.

The Warriors are the Vegas favorites to win back-to-back championships in NBA betting at a price of +575, ahead of last year’s finalists Boston Celtics and 2021 champions Milwaukee Bucks.

