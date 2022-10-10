Steph Curry hands Jordan Poole best free-throw shooter trophy

Amidst a tough period for Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, his teammate Steph Curry was able to lift the spirits and present Poole with an award for the highest free-throw percentage in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Poole finished the 2021-22 NBA season shooting 92% on free-throws, making the 23-year-old the most efficient in the league at the line ahead of Curry who managed just shy of Poole’s tally.

Steph presented Jordan Poole with a trophy for being the best free-throw shooter last season 🪣 pic.twitter.com/vYmcvnlo8r — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 10, 2022

Draymond Green was captured punching Poole in practice last Wednesday, leading to a media storm that questioned Green’s future in the Bay and whether he’d ever be able to repair his relationship with the team.

This was a heartwarming moment for Poole and his family in front of the Warriors home crowd at Oracle Arena, despite falling short in a 124-121 pre-season loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Poole scored a team-high 25 points and added four rebounds and six assists on 53% shooting from the field, but Anthony Davis’ 28 points in just 21 minutes were enough to help the Lakers edge past Golden State.

The Milwaukee-born guard is on the verge of securing a lucrative contract extension similar to Miami Heat star Tyler Herro’s recent four-year, $130 million extension to stay in south beach.

The Warriors are the Vegas favorites to win back-to-back championships in NBA betting at a price of +575, ahead of last year’s finalists Boston Celtics and 2021 champions Milwaukee Bucks.