Steve Kerr Doesn’t Hold Back On Warriors 143-113 Blowout Loss To Brooklyn

The Golden State Warriors have fallen mightily since winning the NBA Finals last season. A 15-18 record is not where they expected to be at this point in the year. They are currently fourth in the Pacific Division and eleventh in the Western Conference. Additionally, the Warriors are 3-7 in their last ten games. After a 143-113 blowout loss to the Nets last night, head coach Steve Kerr was not shy to hold back about the Warriors woes on an exhausting road trip.

It seems as if the Warriors have hit rock bottom. They’ve been struggling to find consistent wins and it has gotten worse since Steph Curry has been out with s shoulder injury. Road games have been killing the Warriors this season. After the loss to Brooklyn last night, Golden State are an awful 3-16 on the road this season. Head coach Steve Kerr has had a lot to see in the past few weeks about his teams performances and wasn’t shy to speak his mind again last night.

NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (+1000) to win the NBA Finals this season.

Steve Kerr doesn’t hold back after Warriors 143-113 loss to the Nets

Golden State had an almost insurmountable lead to overcome at halftime when the Nets scored a franchise record 91 points in the first half and the Warriors had just 51. In the post-game press conference, Steve Kerr had this to say about the blowout loss.

“You are what your record says you are,”… “It was a bad road trip. We are 15-18, so we’re a below-.500 team, and we’ve got to find a way to reverse that.” – Steve Kerr

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant said the Nets were simply just “making shots” last night and that it’s a “make-or-miss league”. The Warriors have been playing some sloppy basketball and have had 32 turnovers in their last two games. Golden State were missing both Klay Thompson and Steph Curry vs the Nets on Wednesday night and Jordan Poole tried to step up as the teams primary scoring option.

Poole finished the game with 13 points and went 1-11 from the three-point line in the game. He also committed seven turnovers as he tried making up for the absence of the splash brothers. Kerr had this to say about the mistakes that Poole and others have made against the Knicks and Nets in their last two games.

“The simpler [he] plays, the easier shots [he] gets. It sounds like a bit of a paradox, but it’s been an issue here for us the past few games,”… “The last couple of nights [he was] just trying way too hard.” – Steve Kerr

About the only positive thing to come out of last night’s game was that James Wiseman put up a career-high 30 points against the Nets and went 12-14 shooting with six rebounds. Golden State’s next game is on Christmas Day when they face the Memphis Grizzlies at home.