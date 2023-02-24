A trade for Kevin Durant made Phoenix one of the top contenders on paper to win the Finals this season. While KD hasn’t played a game yet for the Suns, there’s no question that he’ll be able to fit in with the pieces the team already has. The buyout market has slowed down this week, but the Suns are rumored to still have some interest in adding another ball handler. NBA insiders say that Phoenix are ‘monitoring’ the Knicks’ veteran PG, Derrick Rose.

Rose has completely fallen out of the rotation for the Knicks this season and hasn’t played in a game since 12/31. He’s been on the bench for the last 23 games in a row and was DNP in 22 of them. The Knicks might not see any value in Rose anymore this season, but the Suns do.

At 34, Rose still has some games left in the tank and going to the Suns would put him on an instant title contender. Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (+450) to win the Finals this season.

The Suns are targeting Derrick Rose on the buyout market, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/7OaY4575Zz — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 24, 2023

Could Derrick Rose end up on the Suns in a buyout scenario?

Teams have until 3/1 to add a player to the roster that would be eligible to compete in the playoffs this season. Rose was playing just (12.9) minutes per game in the 26 games he did play in this season. The Knicks have chosen to go with younger guards who can shoot and that has left the former MVP sidelined.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Phoenix are ‘monitoring’ a potential buyout scenario with the New York Knicks if it were to happen. He had this to say.

“The Phoenix Suns are now surveying the market for another ball-handler to assist Chris Paul and Cameron Payne, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The buyout market is relatively bare at the point guard position at the moment. However, there is a primary candidate the team is monitoring, according to sources: New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose.” – Chris Haynes

Phoenix have Chris Paul and Cameron Payne as their two ball handlers who can keep the offense running smoothly on the court. Adding Rose could be a valuable piece come playoffs when you need that one extra guy who can step up. Rose hasn’t played in 23 straight games so you’d like to think he’s well rested and would be ready to contribute if called upon.