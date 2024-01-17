Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen is the only NBA player this season with two games of nine or more 3-pointers made, according to the Basketball-Reference database.

Allen tied the Suns’ franchise record twice with nine 3-pointers in two separate games.

In Phoenix’s 113-97 win over the Miami Heat on Jan. 5, the six-year veteran recorded 31 points on 11-of-19 (57.9%) shooting from the floor and 9-of-14 (64.3%) beyond the arc.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Suns hold sixth-best odds to win this season’s championships. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Players with multiple games of 9+ three-pointers made this season: – Grayson Allen (2) End of list. pic.twitter.com/X7UWA1iYyV — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 17, 2024



In the Suns’ 119-117 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, Allen posted 29 points on 10-of-17 (58.8%) shooting from the field and 9-of-14 (64.3%) from 3-point range.

“I didn’t foresee the way he’s played for us this year. I think he’s exceeded all of our expectations from that standpoint,” said Suns coach Frank Vogel.

Phoenix Suns’ Grayson Allen averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, 3-point shooting, etc.

Atlanta Hawks reserve Bogdan Bogdanovic notched just one such game this season, in a 129-122 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 11. The 6-foot-5 guard logged a career-high 40 points on 14-of-24 (58.3%) shooting from the floor and 10-of-17 (58.8%) from deep.

Through 35 starts this season, Allen is averaging career highs of 13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 33.4 minutes per game. He has knocked down 97 3-pointers with Phoenix.

Allen ranks second in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (48%) this season, third in free throw shooting percentage (91.2%), fourth in true shooting percentage (68.5%) and 15th in offensive rating (128.3).

How did the Suns come back from 22 down? Grayson Allen shares his thoughts🗣️ pic.twitter.com/S7nyyftenc — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) January 17, 2024



His shooting percentages from the field (50.3%), outside the arc (48%), and at the line (91.2%) are all career bests. Not to mention, his player efficiency rating (14), assist percentage (12.1%), and block percentage (1.8%) are career highs as well.

“Impressed. I mean you just said it. He is a sniper. Somebody that I have a bunch of trust in on the court. Not only to make threes, but to play make and to defend at a high level,” Suns star Devin Booker said of Grayson Allen.

“Everybody is going to see the threes made. But people start running him off the line. He is not one of those guys that is one dimensional where you run him off the line, and he does not know what to do. He still gets in the paint, still draws fouls, and still makes the right play for other people. So, it is super impressive.”

The Suns are at New Orleans on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.