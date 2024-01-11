Depending on who you ask, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player to ever grace the hardwood. And since he hasn’t laced them up in nearly 21 years, items from his playing days are very valuable collector’s items, including this one piece of memorabilia that may end up selling for 80,000 dollars.

The Sacred Box Score

Back on March 28, 1990, the Chicago Bulls traveled to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ultimately, the Bulls ended up defeating the Cavaliers 117-113. But not before Jordan dropped 69 points in fifty minutes of action (the game went into overtime). He also tallied 18 rebounds, six assists, four steals, and one block.

Anyway, the scorecard from that game was kept intact and signed by Jordan himself. And now, the lasting legacy of that legendary performance is up for auction.

Sotheby’s is auctioning off the official scorer’s scorecard from Michael Jordan’s career high game of 69 points pic.twitter.com/HB2gAQNxSG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 5, 2024

Sotheby’s, the art brokerage that is auctioning off this scorecard, is listing the scoresheet from the game between $60,000 and $80,000. The catalogue entry reads:

“What made this performance … breathtaking was the manner in which Jordan scored,” the catalogue entry reads. “It wasn’t just the sheer volume of points; it was the artistry, the finesse, and the versatility of ways Jordan put the ball in the basket. Fadeaway jumpers, acrobatic drives, mid-range daggers—the full repertoire of Jordan’s offensive arsenal was on display that night.”

Other Crazy Jordan Memorabilia Sales

This isn’t the first piece of Jordan memorabilia to be listed (and later sold) at an eye-popping price. A game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals (aka “The Last Dance” jersey) sold for 10.1 million dollars. Also from that famous series, a pair of game-worn and signed Air Jordan 13s sold for 2.2 million dollars.

Other important basketball artifacts like Jordan’s game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984, his game-worn “University of North Carolina jersey 1982-83” jersey, and his game-worn “Air Jordan” sneakers lot all also sold for quite a bounty.