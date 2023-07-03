The Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards have agreed to a five-year, $205.9 million designated rookie max extension that could be worth as much as $260 million, announced WME agents Bill Duffy and Joe Branch.

Edwards was selected first overall by Minnesota in the 2020 NBA Draft.

“I’m humbled, appreciative and excited to remain in Minnesota as a part of this incredible Timberwolves organization. It’s amazing to see where hard work can take you,” Edwards said.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has agreed on a five-year designated rookie maximum deal that could be worth $260 million, his agents Bill Duffy and Joe Branch of WME tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/d0UTdqFgD9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023



Edwards’ current contract ends after the 2023-24 season. His $13,534,817 team option for 2023-24 was exercised last October. In November 2020, the Georgia product signed a four-year, $44.27 million rookie scale contract with the Timberwolves.

For Edwards’ upcoming five-year deal, the third-year guard is projected to earn $35.5 million in 2024-25, $38.34 million in 2025-26, $41.18 million in 2026-27, $44.02 million in 2027-28, and $46.86 million in 2028-29. Of course, these annual salaries are estimates and exclude bonuses and incentives.

Anthony Edwards, 21, received his first All-Star selection in the 2022-23 season. In 79 starts, the guard averaged career highs of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 36 minutes per game. Ant-Man also shot career bests of 45.9% from the floor and 36.9% beyond the arc.

In the Timberwolves’ 113-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 21, the Georgia native scored a season-high 44 points in 41 minutes as a starter. Along with notching six boards, four assists, three steals, and three blocks, Edwards shot 17-of-29 (58.6%) from the field and 8-of-16 (50%) from 3-point range.

Additionally, Edwards finished sixth in points (1,946) this past season, third in steals (125), fourth in field goals (707), second in minutes played (2,842), 12th in defensive win shares (3.6), and second in turnovers (259). He also led the NBA in missed field goals (834).

Anthony Edwards last 2 seasons: 2021-22: 1,533 points, 105 steals

2022-23: 1,946 points, 125 steals Edwards is the only player with 1,500 points and 100 steals in each of the last 2 seasons. — Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) July 3, 2023



In Game 2 of Minnesota’s 122-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Edwards recorded a playoff career-high 41 points. His 41 points set a Timberwolves franchise record for the most points scored in a playoff game, surpassing Sam Cassell’s previous record of 40.

Furthermore, in Game 3 of the first round of the postseason, Edwards scored 36 points in a 120-111 loss against Denver. He joined Kobe Bryant for the second-most 30-point playoff games before turning 22 years old.

