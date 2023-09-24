Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards received a special mural on Saturday in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The artwork was also made to honor his family. Edwards, 22, is switching from No. 1 to No. 5 next season to honor his late mother, Yvette, and grandmother, Shirley.

Edwards lost his mom and grandma to cancer during an eight-month span in 2015, when he was just 14 years old. Both died on the fifth of the month. “A1 From Day 1 was given to me,” Edwards told The Athletic’s Shams Charania in August. “That wasn’t something I created. … I’ve always been No. 5.”

Furthermore, Edwards was raised by his sister, Antoinette, and brother, Antoine, who shared legal custody over him. The Timberwolves guard spent his early life in Atlanta. As a consensus five-star recruit, he attended Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School and then transferred to Holy Spirit Preparatory School in January 2017.

what a surprise 🫶 📍Anthony Edwards mural in ATL pic.twitter.com/QOpjOArCpa — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 23, 2023

Atlanta has officially proclaimed August 5th as Anthony Edwards Day 👏 pic.twitter.com/HF2Fw3xnF1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2023

Of course, Edwards wore No. 5 in high school and at the University of Georgia prior to the NBA. His birthday is Aug. 5 as well. Above all else, this date is now officially known as “Anthony Edwards Day” in his hometown.

Justin Holland, his trainer and former college basketball player for Liberty University, reaffirmed Ant’s comments. “He’s playing for his family,” Holland said. “It’s a family number.”

Moreover, Timberwolves president and general manager Tim Connelly praised Edwards.

“He’s just a great guy. … He loves the city, he loves the organization,” Connelly said. “He and [coach Chris Finch] have a special bond. He’s a positive teammate, which in this day and age is not always the rule.

“Sometimes it’s the exception. He’s an uplifter of this entire team, and we couldn’t be more lucky to have him. And I think he’s going to he’s primed to have a monster year.”

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards honored with mural in hometown of Atlanta on Saturday, unveiled new Adidas AE1 sneakers

In other news, Edwards also unveiled his new Adidas AE1 sneakers, his first signature shoes, in Atlanta. His signature sneakers are expected to release this December for $120. Equally important, the shoes feature a split tongue design and a boost cushioning system to improve comfort for hoopers.

The former Bulldog received his first All-Star selection in the 2022-23 NBA season. In 79 starts, the guard averaged career highs of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 36 minutes per game. Also, he shot career bests of 45.9% from the floor and 36.9% beyond the arc.

In the Timberwolves’ 113-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 21, the Georgia native scored a season-high 44 points in 41 minutes as a starter. Along with notching six boards, four assists, three steals, and three blocks, Edwards shot 17-of-29 (58.6%) from the field and 8-of-16 (50%) from 3-point range.

Detailed look at Anthony Edwards’ debut signature shoe, the adidas AE 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/kcZdWp9H4W — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 23, 2023

Additionally, Edwards finished sixth in points (1,946) this past season, third in steals (125), fourth in field goals (707), second in minutes played (2,842), 12th in defensive win shares (3.6), and second in turnovers (259). However, he led the league in missed field goals (834).

During Game 2 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Edwards recorded a playoff career-high 41 points. As a matter of fact, his 41 points set a Timberwolves franchise record for the most points scored in a postseason game, surpassing Sam Cassell’s record of 40.

In July, Edwards and the Timberwolves agreed to a five-year, $205.9 million designated rookie max extension that could be worth as much as $260 million. Though, incentives must be met. His current contract ends after 2023-24. Not to mention, his $13.53 million team option for 2023-24 was exercised last October.

