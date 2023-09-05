Timberwolves sign guard Javonte Cooke to an Exhibit 10 contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed undrafted free agent guard Javonte Cooke to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to sources. In the NCAA, the 6-foot-6 guard spent three seasons (2018-21) with Mars Hill University and his senior 2021-22 season at Winston-Salem State University.

Cooke, 24, played for the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s G League affiliate, in the 2022-23 season. The South Carolina native made five starts in 25 appearances with Iowa. Cooke averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 20.4 minutes per game while shooting 42.4% from the floor, 30.8% beyond the arc, and 77.3% at the foul line.

During his senior year at Winston-Salem, he made 17 starts in 23 games. Javonte Cooke averaged career highs of 16.6 points, 1.4 steals, and 29.2 minutes per game. Along with logging 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, the guard shot 46.6% from the field and a career-best 39.2% from 3-point range.

In the 2022-23 G League season with the Wolves, the former Ram recorded a career-high 24 points, five boards, and three assists in 42 minutes as a starter, in Iowa’s 131-114 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Jan. 6, 2023.

Minnesota Timberwolves sign undrafted free agent guard Javonte Cooke to an Exhibit 10 contract; guard Jaylen Clark and center Luka Garza occupy two of Minnesota’s three two-way spots

Moreover, in the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, the guard made one start in five outings with the Timberwolves. Cooke averaged 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 16.5 minutes per game while shooting 38.7% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown.

An Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the commencement of the regular season. Training camp deals are usually non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the player without taking a cap hit. The player earns between $5,000 to $75,000 if they remain with the team’s G League affiliate for 60 days.

At the moment, guard Jaylen Clark and center Luka Garza occupy Minnesota’s two-way slots. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players an NBA team can sign increased from two to three.

The Timberwolves also currently have 14 players signed to guaranteed contracts and a two-way qualifying offer for restricted free agent Matt Ryan. Therefore, a roster cut won’t be necessary to add Cooke. Minnesota is below the offseason maximum of 21 players under contract.

