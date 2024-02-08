Timberwolves vs. Bucks Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Feb. 8)

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks (33-18, 19-32 ATS) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-16, 25-25-1 ATS) in the first of two regular-season meetings of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Timberwolves vs Bucks matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Bucks as 1-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Game Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Milwaukee Bucks 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Thursday, February 8, 2024 🕙 What time is Timberwolves vs. Bucks Game: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Timberwolves vs. Bucks Game: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Timberwolves +1 (-107) | Bucks -1 (-113)

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Odds

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Predictions

The Timberwolves are 16-11 on the road this season. Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for Minnesota. The Wolves are also 5-5 in their last 10 games.

During this stretch, Minnesota has averaged 111.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.4 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves (35-16) are second in a three-way tie with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference standings.

As for the Bucks, they’re 21-5 at home and currently rank third in the Eastern Conference standings below the Boston Celtics (39-12) and Cleveland Cavaliers (33-16).

Milwaukee is 3-5 in the eight games since firing head coach Adrian Griffin. The Bucks have lost four of their last five games under veteran coach Doc Rivers.

The Bucks are also 5-5 in their past 10 contests, averaging 119.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.1 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves hold a 62.9% chance of defeating Milwaukee. Since the Bucks are only favored by a point, it might be best to stick with the Wolves. The Bucks are without Khris Middleton for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Shake Milton (questionable; traded to Pistons) | SF Troy Brown Jr. (questionable; traded to Pistons) | SF Jaylen Clark (Achilles; out indefinitely)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

C Brook Lopez (personal; upgraded to probable) | SF Jae Crowder (groin; upgraded to probable) | PG Damian Lillard (ankle; questionable) | SG Khris Middleton (ankle; downgraded to out) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee; probable) | PG Cameron Payne (knee; probable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games against Milwaukee.

Minnesota is 1-8 in its past nine road matchups with the Bucks.

Plus, the Wolves are 2-8 in their previous 10 meetings with Milwaukee.

On the other side, the Bucks 1-4 ATS in their last five contests.

Milwaukee is 5-1 in its past six home games.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in the Bucks’ previous five games.

Projected Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley | SG Anthony Edwards | PF Jaden McDaniels | SF Karl-Anthony Towns | C Rudy Gobert

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

PG Pat Connaughton | SG Malik Beasley | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | SF Jae Crowder | C Brook Lopez

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 51 games, the Timberwolves are 30-10 as favorites, 5-6 as underdogs, 12-15 ATS away, and 15-12 over/under away. The Bucks are 33-13 as favorites, 0-5 as underdogs, 10-16 ATS at home, and 17-9 over/under at home. Minnesota has won only two of its last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Timberwolves to win and the point total will go over 226.5. The Bucks are struggling defensively. Now that’s an understatement. With Middleton out and Jrue Holiday gone (traded to Portland and then to Boston), Milwaukee is just not the same team.

Pick the Timberwolves to win! Both teams are 5-5 in their past 10 contests, but the Wolves defeated Houston on this past Sunday. The Bucks are coming off back-to-back losses. Milwaukee has not yet clicked under Doc Rivers. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.