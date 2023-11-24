Darko Rajakovic didn’t have an easy road to an NBA head coaching position. He spent a decade and a half coaching for multiple teams overseas. Then, he made to American hoops, coaching in the NBA G-League from 2012-14. After that, he spent nine seasons as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies before getting his current gig with the Toronto Raptors this past offseason.

But how much does Rajakovic make in his current role? In this post, we discuss Rajakovic’s salary, his net worth, coaching record, and more.

Darko Rajakovic Contract And Salary

Rajakovic agreed to a deal with the Raptors to be the franchise’s tenth ever head coach this past offseason. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, considering Rajakovic is a first-time head coach, we can assume that he is making an amount similar to other first time head coaches. For instance, Adrian Griffin is making four million dollars per year. So, we can assume that Rajakovic is getting paid somewhere in that ballpark.

Darko Rajakovic Net Worth

Rajakovic’s net worth is estimated to be between one and five million dollars. As we alluded to earlier, Rajakovic has been coaching in some capacity since 1996. It is likely that most of his net worth has been amassed through his income from coaching.

Darko Rajakovic Head Coaching Record

Being that Rajakovic is a first-time head coach, he doesn’t have too many games under his belt. As of right now, his record is 7-8 through 15 games, which gives him a win percentage of 46.7%.

To this point, Rajakovic has never been a head coach for a playoff game.

Darko Rajakovic Wife

Rajakovic is married to Gaga Rajakovic. They have been together for 19 years. The couple has one child together — Luka, who is five years old.