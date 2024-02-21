Who remembers the iconic clip/commercial of then New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees saying that he was going to Disney World after winning Super Bowl XLIV? Anyone? No? Oh well.

Anyway, now two-time Slam Dunk Contest Champion Mac McClung didn’t follow in Brees’ footsteps after securing his second dunk contest victory this weekend. But he did have some post-dub plans of his own.

Back-to-Back Shifts At Raising Cane’s

After defeating Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Jacob Toppin in the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest, McClung decided to celebrate his victory the same way he did last year – by clocking in for a shift at Raising Cane’s.

On Tuesday, McClung came into a Raising Cane’s in Orlando, Florida, and waited on some customers at the drive-thru and the front counter. Afterward, McClung stuck around to sign autographs and answer questions from fans and media.

“It was a lot of fun,” McClung said of the event in an interview with Forbes. “Last year, I had so much fun in Philadelphia. Just like how basketball is a team game. Raising Cane’s is a team, and I just enjoy the environment and being a part of it.”

As McClung alluded to in the quote above, last year, he did the same thing at a Raising Cane’s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — the home city of his G League team’s NBA affiliate, the Philadelphia 76ers (he played for the Delaware Coats). Now, as a member of the Osceola Magic (the G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic), McClung is taking on the challenge of going back-to-back at Raising Cane’s in Orlando.

Harder Than It Looks

In an Instagram video on Raising Cane’s account, McClung notes that the job comes with a pretty high degree of difficulty. But just like he was able to overcome an obstacle like Shaquille O’Neal in the dunk competition, McClung eventually leapfrogged the challenges of the job.

“Man, I got off to a rough start,” McClung said in a Raising Cane’s Instagram post. “But just like doing sick dunks in front of thousands of people, I eventually got the hang of it.”