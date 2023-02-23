Home » news » Since Mac Mcclung Won The Dunk Test The 76ers G League Affiliate Has Seen A Massive Spike In Ticket Sales

Main Page

Since Mac McClung Won The Dunk Test, The 76ers G League Affiliate Has Seen A Massive Spike In Ticket Sales

Updated 1 hour ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Mac McClung pic

All-star weekend is always a time for young players to shine and get themselves on the notice of NBA fans. Philadelphia’s Mac McClung did that and them some with his dominant outing in the dunk contest. The six-foot four guard put on a show and stole the competition with some insane dunks that left the crowd roaring. Benefitting from his dunk contest win is the 76ers G League affiliate who have seen a massive spike in ticket sales. 

Before the dunk contest last Saturday night, the casual NBA fan likely did not know who Mac McClung was. He was the first-ever G League player to be invited to the slam dunk contest and he did not disappoint. Before his time as a pro he was known for his in-game dunks in college, but also has a sick highlight tape from high school if you haven’t seen it yet.

Mac McClung stole the show at this years slam dunk contest and his team benefitted from it

The Delaware Blue Coats are the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers and that’s where McClung has been for most of this season. He’s played in just two career NBA games, one with Bulls and one with the Lakers. McClung was elevated to a two-way contract as could still potentially play for the Sixers at some point this season.

A spokesman from the Blue Coats front office sad that their ticket sales have gone up “five-times the daily average” since McClung won the dunk contest. The team also announced that they have been overwhelmed with interview requests for McClung and he’s clearly brining the spotlight with him from now on.

In 19 G League games played for the Blue Coats this season he’s averaging (18.4) points, (2.8) rebounds, and (4,8) assists. He’s shooting (.562) from the field and (.488) from deep this season. Wining the dunk contest has brought a new level of fame for McClung.

The ultimate goal for him is to make a full-time NBA roster and he’s a step in the right direction after the dunk contest win. Reports say that he may have turned down an $1 million contract to go play in Turkey professionally this season, but stuck to his goal of wanting to go play in the NBA.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now