All-star weekend is always a time for young players to shine and get themselves on the notice of NBA fans. Philadelphia’s Mac McClung did that and them some with his dominant outing in the dunk contest. The six-foot four guard put on a show and stole the competition with some insane dunks that left the crowd roaring. Benefitting from his dunk contest win is the 76ers G League affiliate who have seen a massive spike in ticket sales.

Before the dunk contest last Saturday night, the casual NBA fan likely did not know who Mac McClung was. He was the first-ever G League player to be invited to the slam dunk contest and he did not disappoint. Before his time as a pro he was known for his in-game dunks in college, but also has a sick highlight tape from high school if you haven’t seen it yet.

Mac McClung stole the show at this years slam dunk contest and his team benefitted from it

The Delaware Blue Coats are the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers and that’s where McClung has been for most of this season. He’s played in just two career NBA games, one with Bulls and one with the Lakers. McClung was elevated to a two-way contract as could still potentially play for the Sixers at some point this season.

A spokesman from the Blue Coats front office sad that their ticket sales have gone up “five-times the daily average” since McClung won the dunk contest. The team also announced that they have been overwhelmed with interview requests for McClung and he’s clearly brining the spotlight with him from now on.

In 19 G League games played for the Blue Coats this season he’s averaging (18.4) points, (2.8) rebounds, and (4,8) assists. He’s shooting (.562) from the field and (.488) from deep this season. Wining the dunk contest has brought a new level of fame for McClung.

The ultimate goal for him is to make a full-time NBA roster and he’s a step in the right direction after the dunk contest win. Reports say that he may have turned down an $1 million contract to go play in Turkey professionally this season, but stuck to his goal of wanting to go play in the NBA.