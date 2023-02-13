76ers sign free agent center Dewayne Dedmon for rest of season

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing free agent center Dewayne Dedmon for the remainder of the season. Last Tuesday, the Miami Heat traded the 10-year veteran and a 2028 second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for $110,000. Dedmon was then waived by San Antonio two days later.

Of course, the 7-foot big man spent his past three seasons with Miami. Through 30 games off the bench this season, Dedmon is averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. Plus, he’s shooting 49.6% from the field and 72.7% beyond the arc. This move is receiving mixed reactions from Sixers fans.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the 76ers have sixth-best odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks greater odds.

The 76ers are signing free agent center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2023

During the 2022 offseason, Dedmon inked a two-year, $9 million contract with the Heat. However, the center’s deal is now classified as a dead contract after his buyout. San Antonio also left behind $4.7 million in dead cap after waiving the USC product.

On Nov. 27, in Miami’s 106-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks, the center logged a season-high 13 points, six rebounds, and one steal in 15 minutes off the bench. He finished 6-of-7 (85.7%) shooting from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Philadelphia 76ers sign former Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon for the remainder of the season

Last month, Dedmon was issued a one-game suspension and fined $32,414 by the league after tossing a massage gun on the court after an ejection in Miami’s 112-111 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 10.

While with the Spurs in the 2016-17 season, Dedmon averaged 5.1 points and a career-high 6.5 boards through 76 appearances. Not to mention, he shot a career-best 62.2% from the field. Can he help the 76ers at this point of his career? Sixers fans are on the fence.

Well, surely the Sixers signing Dewayne Dedmon will take the sting out of the Super Bowl loss for Philly fans… A few thoughts on the signing:https://t.co/9szGw4hB8i — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 13, 2023

In San Antonio’s 103-92 win against the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 10, 2017, the center recorded 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in 32 minutes of action. He also shot 8-of-10 (80%) overall.

Additionally, in Dedmon’s final game in a Heat uniform, the center notched two boards, one assist, and one steal in a 123-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 4. He played 13 minutes off the bench, his most since Dec. 14.

It should go without saying that 76ers fans are displeased with team president Daryl Morey and G.M. Elton Brand’s latest moves. Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey were waived for Dedmon. That’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for them.