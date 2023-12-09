San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Victor Wembanyama is the first NBA player to record at least 350 points, 50 assists, 25 steals, and 50 blocks in his first 20 career games.

NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and Wembanyama are the only two players in league history to register 50-plus assists and 50-plus blocks in their first 20 career games as well.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Wembanyama holds second-best odds below Chet Holmgren to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Jaime Jaquez Jr.

At 19 years, 338 days old, Victor Wembanyama becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-PT, 20-REB game (Dwight Howard – 19 years, 342 days old on 11/15/2005). https://t.co/aPXOK2YnFf — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 9, 2023



In San Antonio’s 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, the 7-foot-4 wing amassed 21 points, a season-high 20 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and four blocks in 32 minutes of action.

At 19 years and 338 days, the Frenchman became the youngest player in NBA history to tally 20 points and 20 rebounds in a single game, passing the mark held by Dwight Howard in 2005 by just four days.

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama becomes youngest NBA player with 20 points, 20 rebounds in a game

Wembanyama joined Howard as the only teens to post 20 points and 20 boards in an NBA game. “It really doesn’t have value in a loss, but it is definitely an achievement,” Wembanyama said. “I hope I can look back at it and look at it as a good performance someday.”

Furthermore, the 19-year-old is the first rookie since Shaquille O’Neal with the Orlando Magic in 1993 to put up at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in a single game.

The Spurs star had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the first half for his 10th double-double of the season and first in a first half. Wembanyama also shot 8-of-20 (40%) from the field and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the foul line. Though, he missed all four 3-point attempts.

“To me it doesn’t really have value if it’s a loss but it’s definitely an achievement.” Victor Wembanyama on being the youngest player in NBA HISTORY to have a 20-20 game in the loss vs. the Bulls. (via @HectorLedesmaTV) pic.twitter.com/6UJ3aOjm2g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2023



More importantly, the Spurs dropped their franchise-record-tying 16th consecutive game. San Antonio is now 3-18 this season, its worst start in franchise history through 21 games.

Chicago outscored the struggling Western Conference club 34-29 in the fourth quarter. The Bulls also outscored the Spurs 54-44 in the paint and outrebounded them 56-44.

“Well, we’ve been here before,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “They competed their butts off. A lot of good things, but fourth quarter people up their defense and we have trouble scoring. So, we just didn’t keep up the scoring in that regard.”

If Victor Wembanyama stays healthy, he should win NBA Rookie of the Year by a unanimous vote.