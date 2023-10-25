Wembanyama and the Spurs open the season Wednesday at Dallas as a four-point underdog. This Western Conference matchup will air live on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET. The over/under on Wembanyama’s total points against the Mavericks is currently set at 17.5, per the BetOnline sportsbook.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Spurs hold 22nd-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves.