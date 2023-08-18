Ever since Andre Iguodala won the 2015 NBA Finals award, he’s recieved a lot of criticism claiming that it should’ve gone to his teammate Stephen Curry. Back in the championship contest against the Cavaliers, the veteran player was mostly praised for his defensive efforts against foward LeBron James.

On the other hand, the Warriors‘ offensive was led by their star guard who scored almost 10 points per game. Unfortunately for Curry, he did not recieve the Finals MVP accolade in both 2017 and 2018, until he finally took home the trophy in last year’s championship run.

Nevertheless, Iguodala himself appeared this week on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast and revealed that he also believes that this teammate was worthy of the title over him.

“I always say, ‘Yeah, I think Steph did deserve one before the one he got,’” he told Gibert Arenas. “I did think he deserved one. So, I always say, ‘If it was mine, cool'”.

Andre Iguodala on Steph deserving the 2015 Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/QtR1xp6fXS — dre (@OnBallSteph) August 18, 2023

The 39-year-old then said that he doesn’t need this Finals MVP award to understand the impact he had throughout his 19-year career:

“I know the impact I had on the game,” Iguodala shared. “I don’t need anybody to tell me that I did. Like, I’m cool with that because my whole career was based on that.”

This conversation opened up many topics outside of his Finals MVP, as everyone around in the show agreed that the Golden State athlete has been underrated throughout most of his career.

“I think I made one First Team All-Defensive team,” he said. “My first one was in Golden State, the 13-14 season, like first time. The only reason I made the Olympic team in 2012 is because Kobe Bryant was like, ‘This is the best defender in the league.’ And I never made an All-Defensive First Team.”

By the end of his feelings over the 2015 NBA Finals, he then repeated how he’d never have a problem in giving Curry the recognition he deserves.

“So, I say all of that to say, man, I don’t even care, Steph should have had mine,” Iguodala reiterated. “Like, I don’t really care, I think Steph should have had it.”

While the veteran averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 3-pointers per game on 52.1% shooting over the six-match final series eight years ago, Curry averaged 26.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 44.3% shooting in the same Finals.

Iguodala eventually went on to say that some NBA stars did give him the recognition he deserved

Later on his podcast appearance, Andre shared that even thought the league didn’t necessarily award him as he should’ve been, other NBA players did recognize his impact throughout his career.

“But then, I’m talking to Trevor Ariza, and he was like, ‘Bro, you bugging. Like, don’t ever say that ever again'”, he expressed.

Check out Igoudala’s highlights during that infamous 2015 NBA Finals against Cleveland:

“Once Trevor said that to me, he kind of checked me, he was like, ‘Yo, dog, we were in Houston and we knew if you played well, you were gonna beat us.’ But the average fan who argues with all of our opinions every day, they don’t know what the best players in the world are saying,” he kept at it.

“When Trevor said that he was like, ‘Dre, I’m in Houston and we can’t get past y’all cos of you.’ I’m like, ‘Man, Steph is cooking.’ He was like, ‘No, bro. If you’re having a good game, we can’t win.’”