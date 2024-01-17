Alabama hosted Missouri in an SEC clash on Tuesday night, but it was not the game itself that drew the headlines. Alabama head coach Nate Oats was caught shoving a Missouri player Aidan Shaw. Meanwhile, the referees let the situation go unpunished, not even offering up a technical foul to Oats.

Nate Oats Pushes Missouri’s Aidan Shaw

In a recent SEC basketball game, Alabama coach Nate Oats found himself in a controversial situation when he physically interacted with Missouri player Aidan Shaw. This incident, which saw Oats pushing Shaw in an effort to separate him from his team, surprisingly resulted in no disciplinary action from the referees.

In the video, which can be seen above, Oats gestures at Shaw to ‘move along,’ but it is likely the language used wasn’t as kind. The melee continues for a few seconds before it eventually is calmed down. However, we can’t help but wonder when it is acceptable for a college basketball coach to physically assault a player. The answer is probably never, but that won’t bother Nate Oats.

Controversy Continues to Follow Oats

This episode is part of a series of challenges that have plagued the Alabama basketball program. Last season, there was the case involving star player Brandon Miller, who was implicated in a serious off-court incident. Coach Oats initially downplayed Miller’s role but later issued a statement clarifying his comments, acknowledging the sensitivity of the situation and stating that Miller was merely a witness.

These incidents have cast a shadow on Alabama’s basketball program, raising questions about the conduct and oversight within the team. The lack of action against Oats in the Shaw incident, especially in the context of the Miller controversy, leaves us scratching our heads about when Oats will eventually be held accountable for his actions.