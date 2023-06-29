Watch Class of 2024 prospect Flory Bidunga posterize an opponent at the 2023 NBPA TOP 100 Camp. This year’s TOP 100 Elite High School Basketball Camp is taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, from June 26 to July 1.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound center is a five-star recruit. Bidunga ranks No. 4 in the nation, No. 1 at his position, and No. 1 in Indiana, according to 247Sports. The junior standout has been compared to New York Knicks legend Amar’e Stoudemire.

While Bidunga has been compared to Stoudemire, his favorite NBA player is Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Basically, my favorite player is Giannis Antetokounmpo,” he told Basketball Recruiting last September. “I try to play like him, work like him and do stuff like him.”

When did the Congo native first start playing basketball? “I’ve played basketball for three years now. That’s when I was 14, I started in my country,” he said. “I was getting tall. and some tall dudes saw me and said, ‘You should play basketball.’ And I said, ‘OK, let’s try.’ I started playing basketball, and I like basketball. I used to play soccer for nine or 10 years.”

In the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, Bidunga averaged 20.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 4.5 blocked shots and 1.2 steals per game for Kokomo High School, the Class 4A state runners-up. Bidunga also shot 80.7% from the field with the Wildkats in the regular season.

Additionally, the Kokomo varsity team finished 24-5 and 9-0 in the North Central conference. In Kokomo’s 53-41 loss to Ben Davis High School in a neutral playoff game on Mar. 25, Bidunga led the Wildkats in scoring with 19 points on 9-of-12 (75%) shooting from the floor. Watch another angle of his dunk below.

What is he looking for in a school? “I would say every player would of course like to play more,” he added. “With me personally, and with my family back home, they put a lot into education. So, I would say my education, my degree and play basketball.”

Bidunga has received offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Bradley, Butler, Cincinnati, Creighton, Duke, Florida, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, UCLA, and Wake Forest.

