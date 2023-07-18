According to updated ESPN recruiting rankings, five-star recruit Cameron Boozer now ranks No. 3 overall behind Cooper Flagg and A.J. Dybantsa. Entering the summer, Boozer was the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025 and the No. 1 player across the classes. The 16-year-old won USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year in 2022.

Flagg, 16, was No. 2 in his class before showcasing one of the most impressive performances at the 2023 Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina. Dybantsa, the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, led the Peach Jam in scoring, averaging 25.8 points per game with Expressions Elite.

Cameron Boozer is 6-9 and only 15 😳 pic.twitter.com/HVIRI4Mkkz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2023



Boozer and Flagg played on the Nike circuit in the 16U division, whereas Dybantsa competed in the 17s. However, the three top prospects could all be in the same high school and NBA draft class in the near future. Therefore, it makes sense to compare all lists, not just ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

“The son of former NBA All-Star and Duke star Carlos Boozer, Cameron is a highly skilled frontcourt player who has all of the tools you would want from a modern power forward,” Eric Bossi wrote about Boozer in his scouting reported that was submitted to 247Sports in September 2022.

“At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Boozer is already big, strong and plays with toughness. A state champion in Florida as a freshman, Boozer’s best asset may be his hands. He catches everything, is an elite rebounder and shows significant touch on everything from his shooting to his passing.

“Boozer is capable of scoring in the low post or facing the rim and compares quite favorably to the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero, at the same age.” Of course, Banchero won NBA Rookie of the Year in the 2022-23 season with the Orlando Magic after averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 33.8 minutes per game.

2 minutes of Cooper Flagg being absolutely unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/2qm1zN9l1X — Overtime (@overtime) July 10, 2023



Meanwhile, college basketball scouts are high on Cooper Flagg, who ranks No. 2 in the nation, No. 2 at the power forward position, and No. 2 in Florida. All three rankings fall below Boozer.

While with Monteverde Academy, Flagg was named 2023 Hoophall Classic MVP after recording 21 points, five rebounds, three assists, and five steals in an 85-63 win over La Lumiere Academy. The Newport, Maine, native was also named a semifinalist for the Naismith Prep Player of the Year Award.

College recruiting scouts are not overlooking Flagg’s ability to defend with his 6-foot-11 wingspan

“The first thing that pops off the page is Cooper Flagg’s ability to defend. Standing 6-foot-8 with a lengthy wingspan, Flagg’s anticipation is unparalleled in this class,” Jamie Shaw of On3 wrote about the forward.

“Flagg has a unique understanding of angles. As a weak side shot blocker, his rotations are naturally crisp, and he is able to swat the shot at its peak. He averaged 4.7 blocks per game during EYBL play.”

Then there’s Class of 2026 prospect A.J. Dybantsa, who’s received offers from Alabama, Boston College, Connecticut, Georgetown, and Georgia Tech. At 16 years old, Dybantsa led the Peach Jam in scoring despite finishing his freshman year of high school just a couple of months ago. For a reminder, he can still reclassify to the Class of 2025.

“What he’s doing is very unique” said Expressions Elite coach Todd Quarles during this month’s Peach Jam. “He’s dominated at the 17-youth level as a freshman, and he’s dominated as a three-level scorer. … He’s a special basketball player and a special person — and he could be the next great one that is generational.

“You had [Michael] Jordan. You had LeBron [James] and Steph Curry and KD [Kevin Durant]. He could be in that same regard. He has the style, the flair, the ability and the charisma.”

ESPN recruiting rankings are all a matter of opinion. So, Boozer is still a top-3 prospect regardless.

