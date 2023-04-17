Watch retired NBA star Lamar Odom pick his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, to win the championship this postseason if healthy. The two-time champ believes the Tristan Thompson signing bolsters the Lakers’ frontcourt and “100%” improves the team’s chances of winning it all.

“The Lakers are gonna win the championship,” Odom told TMZ Sports. “God James. His name is God James. The god of basketball. As long as we healthy, we’re gonna win a championship.” When asked why the team signed Thompson, Odom responded, “Depth in the frontcourt. He’s a rebounder, he’s a defender. He’ll help us out.”

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Lakers have seventh-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Golden State Warriors. Watch the full interview below.

Tristan Thompson was signed by Los Angeles on Apr. 9. On Sunday, the 6-foot-9 power forward/center did not play in the Lakers’ 128-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

“He’s played with LeBron,” Lamar Odom said of Thompson. “He’s won a championship, and L.A. is always the best place to play.” Both James and Anthony Davis have to stay healthy for the Lakers to have the best shot at winning this season’s title. Thompson won a ring with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the four-time MVP in 2016.

This first-round series is the first time the Lakers have played against Memphis in the postseason. Late during the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 victory, Davis left the court with an injury to his right arm. The eight-time All-Star returned to start the second half.

Additionally, LeBron James (741) also passed Robert Horry (724) for 24th on the Lakers’ all-time playoff scoring list before halftime. The 20-year veteran trails Jim McMillian (808) by 67 points and Bob McAdoo (817) by 76 points. Fans are eager to watch James break more records this season.

LeBron James accomplished this feat in his 28th playoff game in an L.A. uniform. Based on 220 playoff games, Kobe Bryant leads the Lakers’ all-time postseason scoring list with 5,640 points.

Memphis has lost the first home game in each of its last three playoff series. The Grizzlies entered Game 1 with the NBA’s best home record, at 35-6. Ja Morant was already playing through a right-hand contusion, and the fourth-year guard worsened his hand injury in the final frame.

Without Morant, the Lakers could be a shoo-in for the second round. Los Angeles faces off against Memphis in Game 2 this Wednesday. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 60% chance of winning. To watch other miscellaneous NBA videos, go to the main page.

