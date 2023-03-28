The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a huge 119-115 win on the road vs the Sacramento Kings last night. It moved the Timberwolves to sixth in the West and there’s a chance the team can make the playoffs without having to go through the play-in tournament. Last night, the Kings’ bench was left in shock after they watched Minnesota big man Rudy Gobert hit a clean fadeaway jumper. It’s not a shot that the three-time DPOY hardly ever makes, but he made it look easy vs the Kings.

This was Minnesota’s 39th win of the season and they need every win they can get from here on out to avoid the play-in tournament. There are only six games left in the regular season for them and the seventh and eighth seeds are both within a half-game of the Timberwolves in the standings.

Kings bench was not happy after Rudy Gobert's fadeaway jumper went down 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZwjahaWmHO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2023

Rudy Gobert looked like Hakeem Olajuwon last night with his clean fadeaway jumper vs the Kings

The clip above shows just how nice Rudy Gobert’s fadeaway jumper was. He’s not known for hitting turnaround shots like that as most of his points come off layups, dunks, and tip-ins. Seeing him hit a fadeaway as cleanly as he did was a shock to NBA fans and the Sacramento Kings bench who were front and center for that shot.

Gobert even got the shooter’s touch as his shot hit the rim, bounced off the backboard, and then went through the basket. The three-time all-star finished the game with 16 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks in Minnesota’s close 119-115 win.

The Timberwolves spoiled a chance for the Kings to secure a playoff berth for the first time in 16 seasons. Sacramento will get another chance to do so tomorrow night on the road vs the Portland Trail Blazers.