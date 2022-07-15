WATCH: NBA champion Glen Davis is interested in dating Lizzo

Watch NBA champion Glen Davis express his interest in dating Lizzo below. During the “All The Smoke” podcast on SHOWTIME Basketball, Glen “Big Baby” Davis was asked if he had a crush on the songwriter. “Yeah, I wanna do something with her,” he said to hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “Yeah, I wanna do something with Lizzo. I ain’t even gonna lie. I just like her personally.”

While live on the air, the hosts allowed Davis to express his true feelings towards Lizzo in a direct message: “Lizzo, I’m talking to you. I’m reaching out to you. I done see you a couple of times, I ain’t really say nothing, but I need you.”

“I need you! Your energy — I feel like you and me together is a hell of a combination and we represent for the big people. I think you’re awesome, you beautiful and you know I like that.” Go to the 2:55 mark in the YouTube video below to watch the full segment.

In April, Lizzo announced that she was dating comedian and actor Myke Wright. He is famous for starring in Breaking & Entering (2013), How to Be a Grown Up (2014) and Doubting Thomas (2018).

Though, Lizzo dating Wright is not stopping Davis from pursuing her. Big Baby is committed to winning her over. He has tried multiple times on Instagram.

At the red carpet, Lizzo was spotted with Wright for her Amazon series titled “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” As stated above, Davis talks about Lizzo at 2:55 in the video below.

Furthermore, after the interview, Lizzo was asked about her crush in an episode of “The Breakfast Club” show. To summarize, she said she’s going to do the things that make her happy. So, she’s not interested in dating Davis right now. Feel free to watch the podcast video above.

Of course, Glen Davis married Jenna Gomez in 2013. But the couple separated two years later. Per multiple sources, the divorce was finalized in 2015. Unless Lizzo breaks up with Wright in the coming weeks, the 36-year-old will have to move on from his crush sooner rather than later.

The Louisiana native’s basketball history

In addition to helping the Celtics win their 17th NBA championship in 2008, Davis averaged 8 points, 4.4 rebounds and almost 1 assist per game in a total of 514 career games. He averaged 44.7% shooting from the field and 18.2% from 3-point range.

After four seasons with the Magic, he agreed to sign a contract with the Clippers in 2014. Following the 2014-15 season, remained unsigned as an unrestricted free agent. He underwent left ankle surgery in September 2015. Then, he took a few years off from basketball.

Equally important, in 2018, Davis signed with the St. John’s Edge of the National Basketball League of Canada. And in the 2018-19 season, Davis averaged 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Plus, he helped Power win the BIG3 championship the same year.

Moreover, BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz. According to Basketball-Reference, Davis’ NBA career earnings are estimated at $34,366,665. To watch more videos or read other articles related to Glenn Davis, go to the main page.

