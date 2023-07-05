Home » news » Nba Rumors Clippers To Trade Norman Powell Marcus Morris

NBA Rumors: Clippers to trade Norman Powell, Marcus Morris

Updated 2 hours ago on • 4 min read
NBA Rumors Los Angeles Clippers to trade Norman Powell, Marcus Morris
USA Today Network

According to the latest NBA rumors, the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics have been negotiating a three-team trade package; two L.A. players on the block include Norman Powell and Marcus Morris. However, Boston has not found a third team to trade with.

“The Clippers have been looking for a new home for Marcus Morris — while Norman Powell has also come up in potential deals, according to league sources — but the Celtics would need a third team to take the player on,” wrote Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Clippers hold eighth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers.


“The Clippers are reportedly the front-runners to land [Philadelphia 76ers guard] James Harden, so that could hold up progress on a [Malcolm] Brogdon deal,” Weiss added.

Powell made eight starts in 60 appearances with the Clippers in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 17 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 26.1 minutes per game. He also shot 47.9% from the floor and 39.7% beyond the arc.

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers to trade Norman Powell, Marcus Morris; Boston Celtics need a third team to help their salary cap

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Suns, Powell averaged playoff-series highs of 21.8 points and 2.2 assists per game. The eight-year veteran shot 47.4% from the field while logging 3.0 boards and 33.5 minutes per game as well.

In the Clippers’ 129-124 loss to Phoenix in Game 3, the guard scored a playoff career-high 42 points in 41 minutes as a starter. Along with notching five rebounds, three assists, and one block, Powell shot 15-of-23 (65.2%) from the floor and drained seven 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Marcus Morris made 65 starts with L.A. this past season. The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 boards, 1.8 assists, and 28.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.4% from downtown.


Of course, in the Clippers’ 112-95 loss to Phoenix on Oct. 23, the forward scored a season-high 22 points in 32 minutes of action. In addition to grabbing five rebounds, Morris shot 10-of-14 (71.4%) from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Powell is set to make $18 million in the 2023-24 season, and Morris is owed $17,116,279 next season. The Celtics have not yet signed Jaylen Brown to a five-year, $270 million supermax extension.

