NBA Rumors: Clippers to trade Norman Powell, Marcus Morris

According to the latest NBA rumors, the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics have been negotiating a three-team trade package; two L.A. players on the block include Norman Powell and Marcus Morris. However, Boston has not found a third team to trade with.

“The Clippers have been looking for a new home for Marcus Morris — while Norman Powell has also come up in potential deals, according to league sources — but the Celtics would need a third team to take the player on,” wrote Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

The Celtics, Clippers, Pelicans and Timberwolves have reached out to Portland to discuss a Damian Lillard trade, per @ChrisBHaynes “The Clippers, the Timberwolves, Pelicans, Boston Celtics, those are the team off the top of my head, I’m pretty sure there were more, those were… pic.twitter.com/Ksn0yF8Qkv — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 3, 2023



“The Clippers are reportedly the front-runners to land [Philadelphia 76ers guard] James Harden, so that could hold up progress on a [Malcolm] Brogdon deal,” Weiss added.

Powell made eight starts in 60 appearances with the Clippers in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 17 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 26.1 minutes per game. He also shot 47.9% from the floor and 39.7% beyond the arc.

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers to trade Norman Powell, Marcus Morris; Boston Celtics need a third team to help their salary cap

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Suns, Powell averaged playoff-series highs of 21.8 points and 2.2 assists per game. The eight-year veteran shot 47.4% from the field while logging 3.0 boards and 33.5 minutes per game as well.

In the Clippers’ 129-124 loss to Phoenix in Game 3, the guard scored a playoff career-high 42 points in 41 minutes as a starter. Along with notching five rebounds, three assists, and one block, Powell shot 15-of-23 (65.2%) from the floor and drained seven 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Marcus Morris made 65 starts with L.A. this past season. The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 boards, 1.8 assists, and 28.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.4% from downtown.

Keep an eye on the Clippers and Suns as potential trade suitors for James Harden. The Clippers have multiple salaries — Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington — to make it happen. For Phoenix, they would need to find a third team to take on Deandre Ayton’s contract to… — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 29, 2023



Of course, in the Clippers’ 112-95 loss to Phoenix on Oct. 23, the forward scored a season-high 22 points in 32 minutes of action. In addition to grabbing five rebounds, Morris shot 10-of-14 (71.4%) from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Powell is set to make $18 million in the 2023-24 season, and Morris is owed $17,116,279 next season. The Celtics have not yet signed Jaylen Brown to a five-year, $270 million supermax extension.

