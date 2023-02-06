NBA Twitter users are reacting to a Boston Celtics fan mistaking Nicolas Batum of the Los Angeles Clippers for Beantown’s Al Horford. A picture was posted above this caption: “Ran into Al Horford. Really cool guy. Go Celtics!”

Batum’s response was comical. The Clippers wing tweeted: “Just took a picture with someone in the street of New York and the guy told me Thank you Al, go Celtics!”

Just took a picture with someone in the street of New York and the guy told me « Thank you Al, Go Celtics!» 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 5, 2023

As one fan pointed out below, it’s one thing to confuse the names of the Gasol brothers. However, Batum looks nothing like Horford. NBA Twitter posters cannot help but laugh at this poor fan for his funny mistake.

Although their facial structures are different, their builds are actually similar. According to Basketball-Reference statistics, Horford is 6-foot-9 and weighs 240 lbs. Batum is 6-foot-8 and weighs 230 lbs.

NBA Twitter users are reacting to a Celtics fan, who thought Nicolas Batum was Al Horford after taking a picture with him

Anna Horford, Al’s younger sister, got a kick out of it as well. On another subject, Anna received death threats last week after tweeting about LeBron James throwing a tantrum over a missed call during the Lakers-Celtics game.

“I tweeted & deleted ‘And the Oscar goes to’ about LeBron’s reaction & Lakers fans lost their damn minds,” Anna tweeted. “Like, that was one of my mildest tweets ever…” NBA Twitter reactions to Batum’s post are below.

😂💀💀💀 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) February 6, 2023

getting mistaken for this guy sounds like a W to us ☘️ https://t.co/oTRoqKxkuQ pic.twitter.com/kRxxnLwHEg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 6, 2023

Somebody somewhere posted a pic saying “Ran into Al Horford. Really cool guy. Go Celtics 🍀” https://t.co/Bc6Dz8OoLR — kevin (@theKPexperience) February 5, 2023

I don’t know if Nic Batum and Al Horford look alike😂 https://t.co/9rcAG8bUXG pic.twitter.com/Yd6HzP6TJ3 — Ian Inangelo (@iinangelo) February 6, 2023

Apparently, Nicolas Batum is a doppelganger of Al Horford 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QP7HhIgyFL — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) February 6, 2023

NBA Twitter is awesome. Through 53 appearances this season, Batum is averaging 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 42.1% from the floor and 39.3% beyond the arc. The 15-year veteran logged a season-high 22 points against Dallas in a 103-101 loss on Nov. 15.

Meanwhile, Horford is averaging 9.2 points, 6.1 boards, 2.6 dimes, and 1.0 block through 42 starts. To add to these statistics, the five-time All-Star is shooting 46.8% from the field and 42.1% outside the arc. Additionally, the 16-year veteran has recorded four double-doubles so far this season.

A lot of unnecessary drama and gibberish can be read from NBA Twitter posters. But this story alone provides enough firepower for even casual basketball fans. It’s all in good fun.