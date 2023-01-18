WATCH: President Joe Biden forgets Klay Thompson’s name during White House visit

Watch President Joe Biden forget Klay Thompson’s name during the Golden State Warriors’ White House visit while congratulating them for winning their fourth NBA championship in eight years.

“Reimagine the team behind the big three: Steph, Draymond, and uh… Ky — you guys are so incredible,” said Biden. “You add up to 72 feet.” It would appear the POTUS was about to say Kyrie Irving, not Klay. Irving and Thompson look nothing alike. NBA fans watching could not help but laugh.

Joe Biden forgetting Klay Thompson's name is an all-time NBA x White House moment 😭pic.twitter.com/KZxmv0TNG7 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 18, 2023

Despite a person’s political leaning, an invitation to the White House is supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If an individual has a chance to visit, he or she should highly consider it. This was Curry’s third visit to the People’s House. However, this was Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole’s first trip.

Watch below as Curry presents Warriors jerseys to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as well. “We brought some gifts for you,” said the four-time NBA champ. “We have two jerseys: No. 46 and No. 49 that we would love to have you apart of Dub nation forever.

Watch President Joe Biden forget Klay Thompson’s name, almost calls him Kyrie Irving during White House visit

“Maybe find [the jerseys] on the wall in the Oval Office. Hopefully, we’ll be able to come back and check and see if it’s up there. We want to say again thank you for letting us be here to celebrate and for our family, our staff, everybody here on the stage, it means the world and hopefully, this isn’t the last time. So thank you.”

Harris then thanked Dub nation. “It gives me immense personal pride as the Vice President of the United States to say, ‘Dub Nation is in the house,'” Harris told the crowd. Feel free to watch the presentation below.

WATCH: Steph Curry presents Golden State Warriors jerseys to President Biden and VP Harris at the White House. pic.twitter.com/nDCFzJbtsK — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 18, 2023

Furthermore, Golden State players were thrilled to have the opportunity to return to the White House, considering it could be the team’s last trip there for the foreseeable future. Halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Warriors are 22-22 and rank fourth in the Western Conference.

Needless to say, the team is mediocre this season. Golden State ranks fifth in scoring, averaging 117.5 points per game. But the Warriors are also allowing 117.9 points per contest, which ranks 26th overall. There’s still a lot of basketball to be played, so the reigning champs have time to improve.