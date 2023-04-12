College Basketball
WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal calls Angel Reese ‘the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports’
Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers had a dominant NCAA tournament run on their way to winning the program’s first-ever basketball national championship. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament and has gained a lot of popularity since then. This prompted NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal to call Resse “the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports”. It was a bold statement from Shaq, but he might not be wrong.
Shaq made these claims on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, and many were surprised to hear him say this. He ranked Resse above himself as the greatest athlete in LSU history because she delivered a championship to the basketball program.
Shaq with some high praise for a fellow LSU athlete 👀
(via The Big Pod) pic.twitter.com/oR5AmC19rR
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2023
Shaq thinks that Angel Reese is the greatest athlete in LSU’s program history
There have been some legendary athletes to come out of LSU, but Shaq knows who’s the greatest of all time. He declared that to be Angel Reese after she helped lead LSU to the program’s first-ever NCAA basketball national championship. This is high praise from O’Neal and he was quick to call out those who were excluding women from the conversation.
Shaq even had Resse above players like Pete Maravich, and Joe Burrow who won the Heisman trophy at LSU. Burrow helped lead them to an NCAA Football national championship in the same season. Here’s what O’Neal had to say about Reese being the greatest LSU athlete of all time.
“She’s probably the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first. Male and female,”… “She delivered. She delivered that package. See, a lot of us got the package, and we still got the package in our truck. She delivered that package.” – Shaq
While this is only Shaq’s opinion, it’s still a great debate to have on who really is the greatest LSU athlete of all time.
