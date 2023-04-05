NCAA stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark both decline Jill Biden’s awkard invitation to the White House

There’s been a lot of controversy surrounding the Women’s NCAA Championship game between LSU and Iowa last weekend, especially between both of their stars, Tigers’ Angel Reese and Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark.

However, now the polemic suggests a racist discourse after Clark was seen making gestures to rival players during March Madness and recieved no criticism, but as soon as Reese gave her a little bit of her own medicine taunting the Iowa player during the final match, she has recieved a lot of backlash in social media.

The latest drama comes after Jill Biden decided to invite both teams from Sunday’s NCAA Championship game to the White House, even though traditionally only the winner should be summoned.

“So I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game,” the First Lady said.

Reese was quick to dismiss the invitation, also revealing she and her teammates said no to a private locker room visit from Jill Biden before the contest where the Tigers won 105 to 88. As Biden’s request has been heavily criticised in social media, the LSU star simply branded it as a “joke” with laughing emojis.

“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House, no,” Reese explained. “I remember she made a comment about how both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship… are you saying that because of [the celebration] I did? It bothers me, because you’re a woman at the end of the day, you’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything, it’s hard to see things like that and not comment on it.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I don’t accept the apology. You saw what she said. I said what I said, you can’t go back on certain things. You felt like they should have come because of sportsmanship, right? They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas, we’ll see Michelle, we’ll see Barack.”

Iowa’s Clark was also quick to decline Jill Biden’s “generous” request

The Hawkeyes athlete, who became the NCAA Tournament’s all-time highest scorer in both men’s and women’s categories with 191 points in total this past month, says that the Tigers deserve to celebrate their championship by themselves in Washington DC.

"I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should you know enjoy that moment for them" – Caitlin Clark (h/t @awfulannouncing ) pic.twitter.com/vH5fDW67cy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 4, 2023

Reese, who also broke the record for most double-doubles in the division’s history, kept revealing details about the First Lady’s desire to spend time with both teams before the game. Right before the final, LSU decided as a squad that they declined Jill Biden’s visit because they didn’t feel comfortable about it.

“Apparently she was supposed to come to the locker room before the game, but we said no… we said no,” she continued. “She was supposed to come to our locker room and Iowa’s locker room. I dunno if she went to their locker room but we said we didn’t want her to come to ours. I think Joe Biden had put someone else to win the National Championship, he ain’t even put us on his bracket, so I was like ‘bet’.