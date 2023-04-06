Home » news » Watch Memphis Ja Morant And Lsus Angel Reese Met Yesterday They Recorded A Tik Tok Together

WATCH: Memphis’ Ja Morant and LSU’s Angel Reese met yesterday, they recorded a Tik Tok together

LSU nation champion Angel Reese has become one household name in college sports over the last week. She helped her program win its first-ever basketball national championship and Reese won Most Outstanding Players in the Women’s Final Four. She received extensive criticism in the media about what some are calling “taunting” after the game. Regardless, Reese’s fame is rising and that’s why she was able to meet up with NBA star Ja Morant yesterday. 

The two-time NBA champion took an hour and twenty-minute drive from New Orleans to Baton Rouge yesterday. Morant did not play last night vs the Pelicans and he was able to find time during the day to meet up with Reese. As a team, the Grizzlies are known for liking the rapper NBA Young Boy.

Specifically his song “Fresh Prince of Utah”, where he says the line “It’s a parade inside my city, yeah”. That has become Memphis’ go-to saying after a big win. Yesterday, Reese was able to get Morant himself to record a Tik Tok with her saying that exact phrase.

Memphis’ all-star PG was out for last night’s game vs the New Orleans Pelicans. They lost a hard-fought game vs 138-131 and are now 2.5 games back in the West with two regular season games left in 2022-23. While Morant missed the game last night, he did make time during the day to meet up with LSU’s Angel Resse who just won a national championship in basketball.

The two made a Tik Tok together where they both “hit the griddy”, a famous dance move that players like to do after big moments in the game. It was originally done by LSU’s football player Justin Jefferson who now plays for the Minnesota Vikings. It has jumped sports and now basketball players take part in the fun as well.

With just two games left in the regular season, Memphis is surely playing it safe with Morant. They need him fully healthy for a deep playoff run. Memphis should end up with the #2 seed and will have to wait for the play-in tournament to finish to see who their opponent is.

