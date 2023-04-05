After a slip-up by the Denver Nuggets last night, the Memphis Grizzlies are now only two games out of first place in the Western Conference. Including the game tonight vs the Pelicans, Memphis only has two more regular-season games left. There is still a chance for them to get the #1 seed in the West if the Nuggets crumble. The Grizzlies are likely going to be without their all-star PG tonight vs New Orleans. Ja Morant is listed as doubtful due to left hip soreness.

Morant has played in seven of his last eight games since returning from a league-issued suspension. The two-time all-star is having another strong season for Memphis as they currently are in second place in the Western Conference. His availability for tonight’s game is listed as doubtful and the Grizzlies will likely be without his services tonight.

Tennessee Sports Betting sites have the Grizzlies at (+1800) to win the Finals this season.

Ja Morant: Doubtful

Luke Kennard: Doubtful

Xavier Tillman: Questionable

Memphis has a tough game on the road tonight vs the New Orleans Pelicans who are still fighting for playoff seeding as well. Besides Jose Alvarado and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans will be at full strength tonight vs the Grizzlies. Ja Morant and Luke Kenard are listed as doubtful tonight and Xavier Tillman is questionable tonight.

Without Morant tonight, Tyus Jones will get the nod for the starting PG role. He’s missed just one game for the Grizzlies this season and has made 21 starts. Jones is having his best pro seasons so far in year eight. It’s his fourth season with Memphis.

In 78 games played with 21 starts, he’s averaging a career-high (10.3) points, (2.5) rebounds, (5.1) assists, and (24.0) minutes. He’s been thriving with the Grizzlies this season and took advantage of the starts he got when Morant was serving his suspension. Jones has 17 career double-doubles and eight of them have come this season. Five of those were in an eight-game span when Morant served his suspension. He should have no issues running the offense tonight.