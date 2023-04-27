After a dominant run to win the NCAA tournament, the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is still getting better. Former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith announced on her social media today that she is transferring to play with the Tigers next season. She spent three seasons with the Cardinals but is heading south to team up with superstar Angel Reese.

Van Lith was in Baton Rouge about two weeks ago for an official visit with head coach Kim Mukley and the rest of her coaching staff. Coming out of high school, her final two schools were Louisville and Baylor. Mulkey used to be the head coach at Baylor and this likely made her decision easier to choose LSU.

The Tigers are coming off a national championship win where they beat Virginia Tech in the Final Four and then won it all after beating Iowa. Van Lith has two years of eligibility remaining and enters LSU as a grad transfer.

In two of her three seasons with Louisville, Hailey Van Lith led her team in scoring. She was an ACC All-Freshman in 2020-21 and was also a two-time All-ACC selection as well. On top of this, she was a three-year starter and played in 101 career games with the Cardinals.

Van Lith averaged (19.7) points, (4.5) rebounds, (3.2) assists, and (1.5) steals per game in 2022-23 with Louisville. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey is one of the top recruiters in the country and the addition of Van Lith is massive for her program. Mulkey added Angel Reese before the 2022-23 season and Reese helped lead the team to a National Championship this season.

Not only are the Tigers adding Van Lith, but they also have a top-ranked freshman class coming in. LSU has two top-10 recruits for next season that include Mikaylah Williams and Aalyah Del Rosario. The Tigers are going to be a powerhouse program in the 2023-24 season.