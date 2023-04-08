Hailey Van Lith, one of the brightest stars in women’s college basketball, has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer from Louisville. The 5-foot-7 guard has experienced a stellar collegiate career thus far, and her next move will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated decisions in the sport. With two years of eligibility remaining, Van Lith’s choice will have a significant impact on the future of women’s college basketball. As rumors swirl around her potential landing spots, two programs in particular stand out: Iowa and LSU.

Hailey Van Lith Entering Transfer Portal

Van Lith’s impressive stats speak for themselves. In her career year at Louisville, she averaged 19.7 points, 3.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, joining Caitlin Clark as one of the only two Power 5 players to average at least 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. But now the time has come for the talented guard to move on to another college basketball program as she enters the NCAA transfer portal.

As a two-time first-team All-ACC player, she led the Cardinals to the 2022 Final Four and earned the title of Most Outstanding Player in her region at March Madness.

LSU and Iowa Potential Destinations for Van Lith

The prospect of Van Lith joining the Iowa Hawkeyes is undoubtedly intriguing. As an established powerhouse in women’s college basketball, the Hawkeyes have proven their ability to compete on the national stage.

The potential pairing of Van Lith with Caitlin Clark would create a dynamic duo in the backcourt that could be unstoppable. Head coach Lisa Bluder’s play-calling expertise, combined with the skills of both Van Lith and Clark, could elevate Iowa to new heights.

Additionally, the familiarity between Van Lith and Clark from their time playing together in various USA basketball teams could make for a smooth transition. Although the two had a bit of a back-and-forth during the Elite Eight, such competitiveness is part of being an elite athlete, and it could even fuel their partnership on the court.

On the other hand, LSU presents a compelling case for Van Lith’s transfer as well. Fresh off a national championship run in Kim Mulkey’s second season, the Tigers have already proven their prowess on the court.

With star guard Alexis Morris graduating, there is an opportunity for Van Lith to step in as the lead playmaker for the team. The potential pairing of Van Lith with Angel Reese, another talented player, could make for an impressive offensive force in the SEC.

Furthermore, Van Lith’s previous interest in playing under Mulkey at Baylor could be a significant factor in her decision. The chance to join forces with the legendary coach and a talented roster at LSU could be the perfect opportunity for Van Lith to continue her remarkable college basketball journey.

Baylor was Hailey Van Lith’s second option out of high school. Wonder who that coach was?👀 #LSU pic.twitter.com/AfGuSoujQJ — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) April 8, 2023

Van Lith’s Choice One to Keep an Eye On

While both Iowa and LSU offer unique opportunities and advantages, the decision ultimately lies with Van Lith. As one of the most talented players in women’s college basketball, her choice will have a significant impact on the landscape of the sport.

Whichever program is fortunate enough to secure her commitment will undoubtedly benefit from her incredible talent and competitive spirit. Keep an eye out for Hailey Van Lith’s final decision, as it will be a game-changer for women’s college basketball.

