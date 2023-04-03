The LSU Women’s Basketball program beat the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday 102-85 in the National Championship. It’s the first basketball title for either the Men’s or Women’s programs and they were led by head coach Kim Milkey yesterday. She left Baylor two seasons ago after 21 years with the Bears but returned to her home state to bring a title to LSU. Mulkey has been around basketball for nearly 40 years and has been one of the most successful coaches in the last 20 years.

That was Mulkey’s 4th title as a head coach after winning three with Baylor in 2005, 2012, and 2019. Now she’s an NCAA champion head coach with the LSU Tigers and continues to cement her legacy in college basketball. Mulkey has the third-most titles of any NCAA Women’s head coach ever, but where did she get her start back in the day?

Kim Mulkey cements her place among the all-time greats 🙌 👏 Joins Geno Auriemma and Pat Summitt as only women's coaches with 4+ national titles

👏 2nd women’s coach to win a title in her first 2 seasons at a school

👏 1st women's coach to win a title at 2 different programs pic.twitter.com/K0nkYFy11P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

Where did Kim Mulkey get her start as a head coach?

The four-time NCAA champion head coach attended Louisiana Tech from 1980-84, was a member of USA Basketball in 1982, and was a member of team USA in 1984. She was then an assistant head coach at Louisiana Tech from 1985-96, associate head coach from 1996-2000, and then was head coach at Baylor from 2000-2021.

Mulkey took the job at Baylor at the start of last season and has brought a title to LSU within two seasons. She is the second women’s coach to win a title within their first two seasons. The legendary coach is also the first women’s coach to win a national championship with two different programs.

LSU and Iowa both dealt with foul trouble during yesterday’s national championship game. However, the (.647) percent three-point shooting from the Tigers as a team was enough to stop the Hawkeyes. The biggest surprise factor in the game was senior Jasmine Carson who came off the bench to score 22 points and was 5-6 from deep. Kim Mulkey isn’t done yet either. She still has the chance to do great things with LSU and bring them back to national championship games in the future.