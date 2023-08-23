NBA fans and media love to compare players in several ways, no matter what the topic may be. Since they were both drafted in 2019, Tyler Herro and Jordan Poole have often been debated. Additionally, both players signed massive long-term deals in the 2022 offseason. Recently, D’Angelo Russell went on the Pat Bev Podcast and gave his take on who he thinks is better.

In Russell’s eyes, Tyler Herro was the better player in comparison to Jordan Poole. However, his former teammate Draymond Green told him that he might be wrong. Green insisted that Jordan Poole has something about him that Herro doesn’t have. Both players have at least one professional season where they’ve averaged 20+ points per game.

The only thing separating the two is the fact that Poole won an NBA title with the Warriors. Herro has still had a great start to his career as well. With the potential they’ve shown, Herro and Poole are on the trajectory to be multi-time all-stars down the line.

If you were a NBA GM… who would you start your team with Jordan Poole or Tyler Herro? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/zfjcgXqNod — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) August 22, 2023



Tyler Herro or Jordan Poole. Who’s better and why?

The 2019-20 season was Tyler Herro and Jordan Poole’s rookie years in the NBA. It was also D’Angelo Russell’s only season with the Warriors, where he was teammates with Jordan Poole for 33 games. Russell was traded at the deadline to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He didn’t get the chance to see Poole develop into the player he’s become today.

Poole broke out for the Warriors during the 2021-22 season. His 51 starts that season are still a career-high for a 24-year-old who’s not with Golden State anymore. They signed him to a four-year, $128 million contract extension in the 2022 offseason. Then, they traded him to the Washington Wizards after just one year on that deal. Last season, he averaged a career-high (20.4) points per game.

D’Angelo Russell on Jordan Poole: “I didn’t know he was going to be as nice as he was… I thought Tyler Herro might be better than him. Dray was like, ‘I don’t know JP got some sh*t.” (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/QFDnA1j0VS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 22, 2023

Before Draymond Green insisted Poole was better, D’Angelo Russell thought Tyler Herro was the better player. The 23-year-old SG for the Miami Heat has been one of the best young players in the NBA. In 2021-22, he averaged (20.7) points per game with just 10 starts that season. Herro won the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year honors because of that.

Tyler Herro and Jordan Poole play similar styles of basketball. Both players have led the league in free-throw percentage at least one time in the four NBA seasons. Additionally, they are not shy about expanding their three-point range during the game. It’s merely a matter of preference when you compare the players. Both of them are extremely talented and have bright futures ahead.