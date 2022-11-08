Will Kyrie Irving Ever Play For The Brooklyn Nets Again?

Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets last Friday after some controversial posts on his social media regarding antisemitism. The suspension was for “no less than five games” and Irving is to be unpaid for them as well. Irving put out an apology on his Instagram, but it was not until after the Nets had already suspended him.

Nets owner Joe Tsai told reporters that he tried contacting Kyrie multiple times over text and did not get a single response. Tsai also put out a list of demands that Irving must do before he can be reinstated with the team. Many in the NBA “feel” that these remedial measures were put in place knowing that Kyrie would be unlikely to complete them all. Which could potentially lead to a potential outright release.

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: – Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

How will the Kyrie Irving drama end in Brooklyn?

These requirements are from the Brooklyn Nets and not the NBA. A certain NBA player who’s voice has more power than others, spoke about the demands that Irving must meet. NBPA VP Jaylen Brown said that he an other players in the league have issues with the requirements that Brooklyn has given Irving.

“The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms,” – Jaylen Brown “I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic,”… “I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s antisemitic. He made a mistake. We understand from an outside perspective how important sensitivity is to not condone hate speech and not condone anything of that nature. It’s sensitivity to the dialect around that.” – Jaylen Brown

At this point, the ball is in Irving’s court. If he wants to play for the Nets again he knows what has to be done. It’s as simple as that. Will Kyrie ever play for the Brooklyn Nets again?