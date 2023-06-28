Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns says he’s saving his ring finger for a championship and wants to stay in Minnesota

Karl-Anthony Towns has been the subject of endless offseason trade rumors, but he insists his time in Minnesota is not up. Not only has he established himself as one of the top scorers in the league, he’s also one of the best-shooting centers in NBA history. Up to now, he’s decided he wants to remain with the Timberwolves until he gets an NBA championship.

When asked about what he thinks about all the transfer speculation around his camp, the big man feels he’s earned all the attention.

“I’m blessed that I’ve found success in this league and I’ve gained so much respect from fans and opposing teams that the thought of doing whatever it takes for me to be on that team means a lot,” he recently told the press. “It shows a lot of respect for my game and the work I’ve put in. I take it as a compliment.”

The 27-year-old is convinced that this Minnesota squad is meant for great things together, and for now, he has no intentions of leaving the franchise.

“I just know I can control what I know and how my mindset is,” Towns assured. “I’ve said I want to do great things in Minnesota and nothing in my mind has changed that. They’re the ones with the cards. They’ll let me know how they look at me in my eyes and that’s where we’ll go from.”

The star center remains confident that his best basketball years are still ahead of him and feels proud of what he’s accomplished so far. In Minneapolis, he’s worked hard for the love and respect of the fans, as his sacrifice has earned him an NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

He’s clear that now he just needs to work even harder to put an NBA championship ring on his hand.

“I’m saving this finger for a championship,” he said while pointing at his ring finger. “I’ve won at every level, except college, unfortunately. But we did something special and made a lot of history. Do I say my college year was a failure because we didn’t come out with a national championship? I don’t know if I would say that’s a failure.

“You end up being the No. 1 pick, taking care of your family, creating opportunity and being a role model for kids in my neighborhood who never thought making the NBA was possible. I don’t know if I would say that’s a failure.”

Franchise legend Kevin Garnett trusts that Towns is the man who can take the Timberwolves to the NBA title

Kevin Garnett, who decided to return to Minneapolis to end his historic career, always took Towns under his wing. Even though the 27-year-old always had a cocky and arrogant attitude about him, they formed a strong bond together.

“Nobody better than that dude,” the legend guaranteed. “I root for that kid and when I see him do something that’s outta character or something I know him not to be, I hit him right away.”

More than a role-model relation, they almost see each other as brothers. When Garnett isn’t giving Towns critical feedback over his performances, or offering advice for games to come, he’s usually motivating the star center and pushing his limits.

“I’m looking for Karl to go for the MVP this year. No bullshit,” the former Wolves great assured. “I’ve seen the last three years, the people that are in his same category as a player. It’s time. The big man is activated. The big man is back sexy.”