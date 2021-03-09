NBA
NBA Daily: Cash In or Stay Put?
The Trade Deadline is fast approaching and teams have decisions to make. Ariel Pacheco takes a look at which teams should cash in their assets and which teams should stand pat.
With the trade deadline about two weeks away, teams must decide on their path for the rest of the season. If they’re on the up, they can cash out and push for the NBA Finals. Or, if a team doesn’t fancy their odds this postseason, they might just stay put — or even sell off some pieces — and turn their eyes toward next season.
For some teams, that decision is pretty clear-cut. The Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic are out of contention and should look to move at least some of their veteran talent for future assets — players and or draft picks — and salary relief.
But, for other teams on the postseason bubble, the decision is a bit tougher. Who should jump into the trade deadline fray — and which teams might be better off standing pat?
Cash In
Golden State Warriors
If the season ended today, the Warriors would be ninth in the Western Conference, locking up a spot in the league’s new play-in tournament. Lucky for them, there are plenty of games left for them to gain further ground in the standings. As currently constructed, Golden State is a flawed basketball team, their rotation filled with unproven players and or those limited in what they can do on the floor.
That said, in spite of their poor record a season ago, they are well into the luxury tax, a sign that ownership is still more than willing to do whatever they can to win.
With that in mind, the smart decision for the Warriors would be to cash in. With Stephen Curry, they’ll have a puncher’s chance against almost any team. And they do have some enticing assets to play with in rookie James Wiseman and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first round pick. Were the right deal to present itself, the Warriors should jump all over it. Curry, 32, has looked his best in years — and the Warriors need to capitalize on that.
Curry is also set to be a free agent at the end of next season. Could the team’s perceived commitment to him, to winning games whatever the cost, come into play during negotiations? It isn’t out of the real of possibility.
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are just two games above .500 and fourth in the Eastern Conference. Beyond their two All-Stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the roster is riddled with question marks and unproven role players. Kemba Walker hasn’t consistently looked like himself since his return from injury, while the bench is once again one of the league’s worst.
Beyond their own draft capital, Danny Ainge’s war chest is now empty, with Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward all gone for nothing in consecutive offseasons. Ainge is known for being reluctant to deal, but now is the time to make a move.
The Celtics do have the largest trade exception in NBA history to work with. Tatum and Brown are almost certainly off the table, but could the team look to move Walker? Beyond him, Marcus Smart may prove the team’s best asset in any deal, given Ainge’s past reluctance to move draft picks and potentially mortgage his team’s future.
Someone like Harrison Barnes could help bring some stability to the lineup. Under contract beyond this season, Barnes wouldn’t be a rental and could represent a real, long-term value. Beyond him, there are certainly players the Celtics could look to add to their bench — and they should look to be aggressive in doing so, as this team looks the furthest thing from an NBA Finals contender.
Stay Put
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets have taken a step back this season. However, they shouldn’t overreact and make a move just to make a move. Nikola Jokic is having an MVP-caliber season. But, beyond him, the team has been inconsistent at best. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have started slow, but have been better of late. Bol Bol has sky-high potential even if he isn’t playing much. And, as of late, the Nuggets seem to be hitting their stride.
Denver does have some of the best young assets in the NBA — but rather than trading them in, the team should continue to develop them. There also doesn’t appear to be anyone available who could greatly change the course of their season right now. Bradley Beal doesn’t seem to be on the trade market and, right now, it would appear someone like Victor Oladipo isn’t the ceiling raiser the Nuggets would want if they did decide to cash in.
Staying put is the wise decision here, let the time continue to work through the early season fog and right the ship. In what has been a wild season, Denver might just find themselves back in the running if their regulars can find a night-to-night consistency.
Phoenix Suns
Second in the Western Conference, the Suns would appear to be this season’s dark horse or cinderella. Sporting a top-10 offense and defense, led by two elite closers in Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the team, at the very least is poised to make their first postseason since the 2009-10 season. Mikal Bridges has taken a leap in his development and the bench is solid. Still, it appears the ceiling of this team is dependent on just how good Deandre Ayton can be.
With that in mind, the Suns should look to stay put. They have something that is working — and working really well. Anything they look to add should be on the margins, end of bench options that solidify their rotations for the rest of the season and into the playoffs. Any major trade or signing could ruin what they have going, while there doesn’t seem to be any obvious big moves for Phoenix to even make.
The Suns’ core, other than Paul, is fairly young. This is a team poised to be good for a long time. While there is plenty to be excited about in Phoenix, it is not the time to push all their chips in just yet. The Suns should stick with what they have.
NBA
NBA Daily: Does Blake Griffin Make the Nets Better?
Drew Maresca discusses the Brooklyn Nets addition of Blake Griffin and why the move is a clear win for the Nets.
The union between Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons should have ended sooner. But, regardless of why Detroit hung onto him for so long, the two sides finally agreed to a buyout last week.
After clearing waivers, Griffin quickly announced his intentions of signing with the Brooklyn Nets, further fortifying what had already become the NBA’s next superteam.
In the short-term, the Griffin addition is a brilliant one for Brooklyn. In him, the Nets add a versatile and skilled power forward who, at the very least, can rebound the ball, initiate the offense and stretch the floor. They also avoid any long-term baggage; signed for the veteran-minimum, Brooklyn can take an extended look at Griffin and gauge his performance before committing to him beyond this season.
But as much as a long-term arrangement could set the Nets up for future success, the Griffin signing was about securing the franchise’s first championship in club history this season. So what does Griffin to the Nets really accomplish? What, if anything, does he add to an already star-studded roster?
First, the simplest way Griffin can benefit the Nets is by not playing for a competitor. For the NBA elite, the buyout market is their own personal buffet, with almost exclusive access to accomplished veterans that want to land with the squad that can give them the best chance to win a title. In signing Griffin, Brooklyn has already dealt a potential blow to the competition. Do they see something left in Griffin that the rest of the league doesn’t? Perhaps. But, for the minimum, adding Griffin was a no-brainer if only to ensure he couldn’t come to face them in the postseason.
Second, the Nets are in desperate need of size down low. Behind an over-the-hill DeAndre Jordan, Brooklyn sports Nicolas Claxton, Jeff Green, Kevin Durant and Reggie Perry — and neither Durant nor Green is the traditional, glass-cleaning big man.
Speaking of rebounding, the Nets are middle-of-the-pack in that regard, ranking 12th in rebounds per game. Griffin would seem to check that box, as his career 8.7 rebounds per game can atest. And, while he’s dipped a bit in the last two seasons, Griffin is still averaging six rebounds per-36 minutes this season. Looked at differently, Griffin’s 5.2 rebounds per game this season would be fourth-best on a Nets team whose current leading rebounder is their point guard, James Harden.
What’s more, Griffin is a savvy scorer and a six-time All-Star. He knows how to gets buckets. His game has evolved tremendously over the past few seasons, as Griffin has transitioned from a high-flyer into more a point-forward of sorts. And while that development was at least partially due to his declining athleticism, Griffin’s knack for scoring is something players don’t just lose. For the Nets, he should serve as another guy – bringing the team’s count up to four without Spencer Dinwiddie – that can get a bucket when it’s needed most.
So, in a vacuum, adding Griffin is a home run. But games aren’t played in a vacuum — and Griffin’s arrival may also present some challenges.
Firstly, he’s not a defender – and he’s never been one. To Griffin’s credit, he’s made up for a lot of bad habits over his career with athleticism. But, over the last two seasons and in line with his fading athleticism, Griffin’s defensive plus-minus, which estimates the defensive points per 100 possessions a player contributes above a league-average player, has fallen into negative territory. And, unfortunately for Brooklyn, defense is exactly what they need to improve, as they currently rank just 26th in defensive rating.
Further, Griffin is used to being featured on offense. While he may not have been the closer in his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Griffin was their leading scorer every season he was with the team, despite various injuries. Even this season, Griffin attempted more than 11 field goals per game, despite connecting on just 36.5% of them. How might he adapt to a secondary role?
Griffin chose Brooklyn after watching Harden embrace a significantly different role to that which made him a star with the Houston Rockets. And, if he wanted big minutes, Griffin could have easily joined the Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, or any of the other teams that were interested in his services. He knew he wasn’t walking into a starting role and he knew he’d be leveraged in new and interesting ways. Griffin joined Brooklyn anyway because of who they have and what they represent: the best chance he may have to win a title.
And that should provide all the information that’s needed. In joining Brooklyn, Griffin is either saying “I’m willing to sacrifice in order to win” or he’s badly misread the tea leaves.
Ultimately, Griffin is just the first of many buyouts expected to come in the next few weeks. Everyone, patiently or impatiently, is waiting for the other shoe to drop in anticipation of some roster construction clarity as teams begin to look toward the postseason.
But, regardless of who else is bought out or what other teams might do, Griffin should make the Nets better. We’ll start to see just how as early as Wednesday, when the Nets host the Boston Celtics in a potential playoff preview.
NBA
NBA Daily: Why These Suns Could Be Special
The Phoenix Suns have the second-best record in the league at the midpoint of the season. Obviously, the addition of Chris Paul is one reason for their rise but there is much more to the story of this special team.
After a strong 8-0 finish to close out last season, the Phoenix Suns have picked up right where they left off. Offseason additions have paid major dividends, too, as they own the second-best record in the league at the All-Star break having won 16 of their last 19 games. It has been more than a decade since Phoenix found its way to the postseason, but that drought should soon end.
But what has changed? And how have they turned things around so quickly?
The easy answer is Chris Paul. The veteran point guard was acquired in a trade just before Thanksgiving, with the Suns essentially only having to surrender a 2022 first-round draft pick and two rotation players in Kelly Oubre Jr and Ricky Rubio. The fit on paper was perfect and the chemistry on the court has proven to be the same.
But, there is another key factor here: head coach Monty Williams.
After taking over head coaching duties for the Suns last season, Williams has left his imprint on this team. Their unblemished record in the “bubble” last season is a microcosm of just how good he has been. Monty is no stranger to the game. Once his playing days were over, Williams became an assistant coach for the US Men’s National Team under Mike Krzyzewski.
It has been quite the turnaround for this franchise, who was statistically (87-241 record) the worst team in the NBA from 2015-16 through the 2018-19 season. Suns owner Robert Sarver had finally had enough, hiring James Jones as the VP of basketball operations in 2017 before becoming the team’s general manager in 2019. Searching for high-character individuals, it didn’t take Jones long to hire Williams as the new coach.
In Monty’s first season as an NBA head coach, he guided the New Orleans Hornets to the playoffs with a 46-36 record, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. Monty also helped develop James Borrego and Mike Malone during his time in New Orleans, both of whom have moved on to become successful head coaches in their own right.
Williams and Paul were only together for that first season in New Orleans, but have reunited a decade later. Their relationship never took a pause though and they clicked from the moment Paul landed in Arizona. These two share a lot of experience and have seen many things during their time in the league. For Paul, the leadership that he brings seems to elevate whatever team he finds himself on.
Winning percentages the year before adding Chris Paul vs. Chris Paul’s first year with a team:
NOLA: .220 | .463
LAC: .390 | .606
HOU: .671 | .793
OKC: .598 | .611
PHX: .466 | .676
He now has the Phoenix Suns at the 2-seed in the Western Conference.
— Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 3, 2021
While Paul’s leadership is highly valued, so too are his basketball ability and intelligence. The game-winning play in Dallas earlier this season was one that Paul drew up specifically for Devin Booker in that situation. The savvy veteran admitted after the game that he learned that play during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers. He is essentially a head coach on the court, giving the Suns yet another advantage over their opponent.
Phoenix made another addition to their roster in the offseason that didn’t garner as much spotlight as the trade that landed Paul but has been instrumental to their success. Now in his ninth season, Jae Crowder has played for seven different teams over the course of his career, only missing the playoffs once. He has been the same guy at every stop, playing unselfish basketball that has contributed to winning.
After helping the Miami HEAT reach the NBA Finals last season, Crowder signed a three-year deal to join Paul in the desert. The versatile forward has 72 playoff games under his belt and, like Paul, has a high basketball IQ. Another thing these two share is the thirst to win a championship — and they have been the catalysts spurring the maturity of the young Suns’ core.
The foundation for this franchise, however, lies with their newest All-Star, Booker, as well as big man Deandre Ayton. Both have elevated their play alongside Paul, though that may be difficult to see just by looking at their statistics. The numbers don’t always tell the story, which is the case here.
Booker’s scoring, rebounding and assists have dipped from last season, but he is much more efficient, no longer having to carry the load on offense alone. It also allows him to save some energy for the defensive end of the floor, an area where he has significantly improved this season and a development that should prove to be even more beneficial when the playoffs roll around.
Ayton was expected to make a massive leap this year with the addition of Paul. Through the first half of the season, the top overall draft pick has not had an uptick in scoring or blocks but he has greatly improved his shooting percentage, in addition to ranking seventh in rebounding. He is also taking fewer shots per game but, like Booker, has been far more efficient with them, getting easier baskets at the rim. Much of the credit goes to Paul for creating those opportunities, but Ayton has been working on his game and it shows.
The emergence of Mikal Bridges has been another notable difference this season. The Villanova product has been tremendous in all facets of the game, but his play on the defensive end of the floor has been particularly impressive. He has the physical tools to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and, undoubtedly, is a solid candidate for the Most Improved Player Award this season.
Bridges is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocks, and shooting percentage. But it’s his percentages that really stand out, as he is hitting 42 percent of his three-pointers, 62 percent from inside the arc and 53 percent overall from the floor. His free-throw shooting is the only thing keeping him from joining the illustrious 50-40-90 club, but he is still shooting it at a solid 84 percent clip.
Like most top-notch teams, the starters will get most of the spotlight. But this is where Phoenix has a real edge over their competition, as the Suns have arguably one of the best second units in the league. Comprised of a mixed bag of talent, ranging from recent draft picks like Cameron Johnson and Jalen Smith to reclamation projects like Cameron Payne, Jevon Carter, Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric, the Suns’ bench has thrived this season.
In fact, those guys have all been so good that established veterans like E’Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway are unable to get on the floor. They have provided a spark and have developed incredible chemistry that is on full display every night.
Jones has done a masterful job with this group. Despite being the second-slowest team in terms of pace, they are still a top-12 scoring offense and have the eight-best offensive rating in the NBA. They make the magic happen on defense though, where they rank third in opponents scoring, third in defensive rating and have the second-best net rating in the league.
The fun doesn’t stop there. The Suns are top-five in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, top-ten in three-point shooting, second in free-throw shooting, third in assists and sixth in turnovers per game. To be near the top in one or two of these categories would be one thing, but the proof is in the pudding with this team.
The seven-seconds-or-less Suns are a thing of the past, while Booker has matured quite a bit from his 70-point performance that was celebrated by the team, despite losing the game. None of those players besides Booker are even on their roster this year. Ayton himself has acknowledged his lapse in judgment from his 25-game suspension last season for taking a banned diuretic. This nucleus is still very young, yet has the maturity and experience needed to make some serious noise in the playoffs.
Both Ayton and Bridges will hit free agency after next season. Paul has a $44.2 million player option for next season, where he will turn 37 years old in May. Paul has reiterated that he came to Phoenix because of Booker. Everyone in the organization shares the same desire to not just be good, but to be great. Looking at their timeline going forward, the window of opportunity for Phoenix is right now.
The Suns have gone through eight head coaching changes since their last sustained success with Mike D’Antoni. It would appear they finally found the right guy, but Williams is just one of the many puzzle pieces that have been put together in Phoenix. The front office has made the right moves, the players have bought in and their team-first approach has them on the path to something special.
NBA
NBA Daily: Post All-Star Breakouts
Many teams were getting into rhythm before the All-Star break, with several set to make big splashes at the trade deadline. Tristan Tucker breaks down which teams are in position to make dynamic runs to the postseason.
With the first half of the NBA season under wraps, some teams have taken longer to come out of their shells than others. The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, currently set for Thursday, March 25, and is sure to define the course of action for several teams. Let’s take a look at which teams are poised for big second-half runs as the regular season ramps up then winds down.
Miami HEAT
Miami’s bad luck to begin the season is a combination of several factors, headlined by the shortest offseason in league history. Injuries to Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and several others, along with the failure to recoup the skill lost when Jae Crowder departed for the Phoenix Suns, have also played a significant role in the rough early start.
Whatever the case may be, Miami has a chance to right the ship with ease. For starters, a fully healthy HEAT team is scary — Miami is 14-8 when Jimmy Butler plays and 4-10 when he sits. Furthermore, there’s reason to believe that the team will once again be aggressive at the midseason trade deadline, much like last season when it acquired Crowder, Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill.
That isn’t to say the HEAT will make a big splash, but small moves around the edges help build contenders and sift through the pieces that will be around for a long run for Miami. An underrated aspect of success will come through the league’s lessened restrictions on two-way contract players, allowing coach Erik Spoelstra to clearly define his rotation as Miami has historically gotten significant production from its two-way players.
Brooklyn Nets
The Nets were already playing fantastic basketball, an offensive marvel if there ever was one. To add yet another offensive-minded piece in Blake Griffin — broken down extensively here at Basketball Insiders — adds another layer to an already fantastic basketball team.
Jeff Green and Kevin Durant have been dealing with injury while Nicolas Claxton and Reggie Perry aren’t quite ready for a consistent workload in the power forward rotation, though both should shine very soon. Adding Griffin made sense and, though he’s struggled thus far this season, he’s a high-level passer if nothing else. Keep in mind he’s only two years removed from an All-Star appearance while averaging 24.5 points per game.
If that wasn’t scary enough, Griffin signed for the minimum, meaning that the Nets have their full $5.7 million disabled player exception from Spencer Dinwiddie, Dinwiddie himself as a trade chip and the mid-level exception to use to fill out the roster. Perhaps Andre Drummond becomes available on the buyout market. Or, maybe, the team is able to snag a good and healthy player in exchange for Dinwiddie. The options are infinite, a painful realization for the rest of the league.
Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks struggled to start the season but have quickly turned their year around, evidenced by winning three straight and eight of 10 entering the All-Star break. Luka Doncic is playing on another level right now, while Kristaps Porzingis has unlocked more of his offensive potential and Josh Richardson is becoming the wing the team thought they traded for in the offseason. The team will surely add more to its rotation, but it’s already beginning to click on offense.
Even Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson are playing at their peaks off the bench, while the team is playing excitedly in transition. If Dallas is able to add to that offensive punch while improving its defense, there’s no telling what kind of run the team could make in the postseason. It sure helps that Dallas has the second-easiest remaining schedule.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets have been sluggish to start the season, no doubt, but they’re tied for the longest win streak in the league with four-straight and have the potential to knock anyone off. That said, there are many questions surrounding this team, such as determining the trajectory of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray or the play of Gary Harris.
Nikola Jokic, however, is playing at an MVP level and the team is getting nice contributions off its bench from rookies Zeke Nnaji, R.J. Hampton and Facundo Campazzo. Bradley Beal may be a pipe-dream acquisition, but those rookies could be part of a package that brings in some serious talent on the wings or gives the team a reliable backup center.
Look for Denver to be aggressive in the trade market with all of its assets. But with or without a trade, Murray’s improved play in the last couple weeks gives Denver the means to make a post-All-Star run.
Sacramento Kings
One of these teams is not like the others. But the Kings have an opportunity to get right back into the mix of things, especially considering the play-in games for the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds for each conference. Sacramento is 14-22, 2-8 in its last 10 games, but don’t forget that it was right in the thick of the playoff mix earlier in the season.
The Kings are the owners of the seventh-easiest remaining schedule but have plenty of kinks left to sort out, especially if coach Luke Walton is still onboard. However, rookie Tyrese Haliburton is only getting better and there’s a significant chance that he joins the starting lineup sooner or later.
On the other hand, the team is set up to be a seller at the trade deadline, which might make it seem like the team would fall out of the playoff picture. But sometimes teams can experience addition by subtraction. The team could ship out any number of its veterans and earn young pieces in return while opening up opportunities for other young members on the roster.
There’s a significant chance that Sacramento doesn’t capitalize on this stretch but, along with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards, it does have a legitimate shot at a play-in game.
Honorable mentions: Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards
A quick speed round, but both Atlanta and Washington have the means to make postseason bids. Saying that about the Wizards just a couple of weeks ago would have caused most to laugh, but Beal and company are on a roll, shockingly just 1.5 games out of a play-in game. The team can ride improved injury luck, better play from pieces such as Russell Westbrook and Davis Bertans and further growth from Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura.
The Hawks have no excuse not to make a late run after the team gets healthy. The team recently returned Bogdan Bogdanovic and should return De’Andre Hunter soon. That doesn’t even touch on Kris Dunn’s upcoming debut for the team and strong play from Danilo Gallinari. The Hawks are 2-0 after firing then-head coach Lloyd Pierce and are seemingly having the most fun they’ve had on the court all season.
As teams are gearing up for postseason runs, more teams will define themselves as sellers or buyers in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back with Basketball Insiders for all the latest coverage of the NBA trade deadline!