NBA
NBA Daily: Fixing The Toronto Raptors
Chad Smith continues Basketball Insiders’ “Fixing” series with a breakdown of the troubled Toronto Raptors.
Basketball Insiders continues its annual Fixing series by taking a look at teams around the league. So far, we have covered the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves. Today, we’ll be looking at the Toronto Raptors, who are calling Tampa Bay home this season.
With the first three weeks of the 2020-21 NBA regular season in the books, teams are still trying to get a grasp on how all of their pieces fit together. While many teams have struggled out of the gate, the Raptors appear to be stuck in the mud.
It was less than two years ago that Toronto sat on top of the basketball world, capturing an NBA Finals championship over the Golden State Warriors. Everything seemed to be going their way, from their rookie head coach to Kawhi Leonard’s epic bounce around the rim against the Philadelphia 76ers. But it has all gone south – quite literally – since they entered the “bubble” in Orlando.
So, what have the Raptors done right or wrong this season, and where do they go from here?
What’s Working?
Not much has gone right for the Raptors this season, but they do have a few bright spots to acknowledge – and one of those is the emergence of Chris Boucher. The former Oregon Duck celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday and has played very well this season. He had a monster game against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 22 points, with 10 rebounds and seven blocks. But those numbers don’t really tell the story of his value to this team.
The only positive lineups per 100 possessions for the Raptors are the ones with Boucher in it. He is an elite rim protector, a versatile defender and can knock down the occasional three-pointer. Boucher shines in the paint as opposing teams shoot 15.1 percent worse around the rim when he is on the floor.
Another aspect that seems to be working for Nick Nurse’s team is the culture and leadership they have displayed. Third quarters have been the Achilles’ heel for this team, but they don’t simply wave the white flag. They always fight and claw their way back late in games, which is a double-edged sword. Great that they have the resolve and effort to come back, but putting themselves in that situation and running out of gas in the final minutes has obviously hurt them.
Elsewhere, Fred VanVleet signed a four-year, $85 million contract this offseason. Often there can be some regression after a player cashes in on a new deal, but Steady Freddy has been shooting the ball very well this season. VanVleet’s scoring is up nearly five points per game while his overall field goal percentage is up about five percent as well. Beyond that, the guard is still shooting 40 percent from deep and finishing better at the rim, but it hasn’t translated to wins.
What Isn’t Working?
The list is long, but it begins with their defense. This has been the staple for Toronto in the last few seasons, however, currently, it is nonexistent. Through their first nine games, the Raptors rank 18th in defensive rating, 18th in offensive rating and are 18th in net rating. Last year, Toronto gave up the lowest three-point shooting percentage to their opponents; so far this campaign, teams are shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc against them. Even when teams miss shots, they can’t secure the rebound – worse, their leading rebounder in three of the first six games was either Kyle Lowry or VanVleet.
A large part of the rebounding problem eludes to arguably their biggest issue – the frontcourt. The losses of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka have weighed heavy on this team. Their replacements, Aron Baynes and Alex Len, have been of little to no help. Baynes is a -18.3 in team point differential, which is easily the worst among their starters. Even more troubling, he has not been knocking down his open three-point shots, making just three of his 16 attempts.
Sliding Baynes to the second unit might not be the simple fix and, overall, their bench as a whole has been atrocious. Toronto is reluctant to count upon unproven players like Matt Thomas, Malachi Flynn, Stanley Johnson and Terence Davis to play larger roles. Norman Powell has not shown any progression and may still be out of shape. As a unit, they are also fouling too much and only the Wizards and Warriors have committed more fouls this season.
Offensively, the Raptors have struggled to create space in their transition game, a part of the game where they have traditionally thrived. Their half-court offense has been exposed, especially when Lowry is on the bench. Toronto’s points per 100 possessions is around 108 with Lowry on the floor but crumbles to just 81.4 with him off. VanVleet is a decent passer when it comes to finding the open man, but his inability to make pocket passes or lobs in the pick-and-roll has crippled their offense.
One final issue is the biggest elephant in the room: Pascal Siakam simply hasn’t been the same player since the league stoppage last March. After earning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award and emerging as a key piece on a championship-winning team, Siakam has been a shell of himself lately. His shooting percentage dropped six percent in the playoffs and he was scoring six points less per game.
Many teams have put smaller defenders on Siakam to negate his quick speed advantages – but he needs to be more of a playmaker like Gasol was. This is especially true when Lowry is not on the floor. Getting him opportunities in transition, where he has always excelled, will be key for Toronto’s turnaround.
What Needs To Change?
If you listen closely, you can hear the echoes of Raptors fans calling for Nurse to start Boucher. He appears to be the flame that could ignite this team and get them out of their funk. They will need his production on offense and, more importantly, his defensive prowess as they enter a tough stretch in their schedule. Over their next eight games, they’ll face the Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks and have two games each against the Charlotte Hornets, Miami HEAT and Indiana Pacers.
Their next five games are at home but that is a relative term considering their temporary home in Florida.
Another lineup change that Nurse could consider is to play more small ball. They are already a poor rebounding team, so playing OG Anunoby at the four and Siakam at the five might resurrect their transition game. Finding the right fit at small forward could be a real task, considering the lack of size they have already with Lowry and VanVleet at the guard positions. Still, if things don’t improve soon, this could be something worth trying.
Focus Area: Trades/Free Agents
It is extremely likely that this roster as currently constructed will not be the same roster by the end of the season, especially if their slide continues. The trade deadline looms on Mar. 25 and there are still some talented free agents looking for a home. If we have learned anything in recent years, it is that Masai Ujiri is not afraid to shake up the roster with a deal.
Would it be worthwhile to bring in a shooter like Kyle Korver to spread the floor? He is a solid veteran that knows his role and would fit in well with the Raptors’ culture. Another name to consider is Shabazz Napier. Of course, Nurse is used to working with smaller guards that excel in the right role. Having been a backup for most of his career, Napier would be a fantastic point guard off the bench with his speed and court vision generating offense.
If Toronto explores trade scenarios, there are a few names that come to mind. Patty Mills could be a low-cost option at backup point guard, should the Spurs be willing to let him go. Myles Turner’s name has been in trade talks for some time, but he’s currently swatting a league-leading four blocks per game. Nate Bjorkgren, the new head coach of the Pacers, used to be an assistant with the Raptors and may be keen on a deal that lands him some of his former players. A deal like that could improve their frontcourt if that is what they want to address.
If they want to infuse some offense and creative playmaking on their bench unit, the Raptors should make a call to the Pistons. Bringing in a guy like Derrick Rose makes almost too much sense, immediately elevating the second unit with scoring and shot creation – plus, Toronto probably wouldn’t have to give up any valuable assets. A deal involving Patrick McCaw, Davis and some second-round draft picks might suffice the rebuilding Pistons, who already have their point guard of the future in rookie Killian Hayes.
The Raptors haven’t missed the playoffs since 2013 – but they currently have a 2-8 record, tied with Detroit for the worst in the league. While it is not time to hit the panic button just yet, Toronto fans should be prepared to break the glass, in case of emergency.
NBA
NBA Daily: Fixing The Minnesota Timberwolves
In the next edition of Basketball Insiders’ annual Fixing series, Tristan Tucker looks at how the 3-7 Minnesota Timberwolves can turn their luck around moving forward.
Now that most franchises have played between eight to 11 games – nearly all in spite of COVID-19 issues popping up around the league – we’re beginning to see who looks like contenders and which seem destined for the lottery. This week at Basketball Insiders, we’re looking at those off to poor starts and how they can turn it around in our annual Fixing series beginning with the Washington Wizards earlier today.
Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves sit at 3-7, a disappointing mark for a team that has spent its time changing up the core of its roster over the last calendar year.
However, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the Timberwolves as injuries have really plagued this team, thus preventing this Minnesota roster from reaching its full potential. On the other hand, there are plenty of things that could use some patchwork, beginning with the starting lineup.
What’s Working?
When the Timberwolves are completely healthy, and that is very rare, they’re actually a super competitive and fun team despite their record. Somehow, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell have played in just four games together since Russell was shipped to Minnesota at the trade deadline last year.
The Wolves largely switched up their roster last season, adding Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez along with Russell at the deadline, trading for Ricky Rubio in the offseason and drafting Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, it’s been nearly impossible to see how these acquisitions all mesh together considering Towns has only played in three games to begin the season. In the games Towns has been available, the Wolves are 2-1 with a +7 score differential. However, when Towns has missed time, the Wolves are 1-6 with a -112 score differential. And, well, yikes.
Another exciting development for this team has been the play of Edwards, which definitely hasn’t been perfect but has given enough flashes to generate hype. Edwards is averaging 15.1 points per game off the bench on mediocre shooting splits and his defense needs serious work – however, his ability to play starter minutes with a big scoring output has been a plus for Minnesota.
It’s evident to see that Minnesota is a completely different team when Towns plays, so it should be reassuring to know that nothing at this moment in time needs to be blown up.
What Isn’t Working?
Even with Towns, the Wolves have a glaring hole at the power forward position. Hernangomez played exceptionally well when he was acquired last season, re-signing with the intention of continuing that streak – sadly, that has not been the case to begin the season.
Hernangomez is a good player but he works best in a backup role and Minnesota needs to set its eyes on other players to add to its frontcourt rotation.
Naz Reid has been a pleasant surprise and Ed Davis is a stable veteran presence but Minnesota needs something more. The team had Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on its training camp roster but cut him before the season began to maintain roster flexibility. Needless to say, that move made little sense at the time and seeing the product on-court has made the move even more of a head-scratcher.
Hollis-Jefferson would be the best frontcourt defender outside of Towns on the roster and the team should look to re-sign him before he’s swept out of the free agency market by a team that will actually use him.
What Needs To Change?
There are other free agents that could appeal to Minnesota if they so choose but after Hollis-Jefferson, there is a substantial drop off – especially now that Taj Gibson re-upped with the New York Knicks.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Thabo Sefolosha, Luc Mbah a Moute, DeMarre Carroll, John Henson, Ersan Ilyasova and Noah Vonleh comprise of some of the available veterans that the Wolves could add to their power forward rotation.
Slightly more appealing for this season, however, would be to add a forward off the trade market. Thaddeus Young, LaMarcus Aldridge, Aron Baynes, Rudy Gay, Trevor Ariza and Jabari Parker feature some of the prominent names that could be on the market, although Aldridge is unlikely due to the Wolves having traded away their first round pick this year and likely need a younger option at that spot.
Because of the lack of true problem-solving options, the Wolves could look to add a stopgap player at the four and focus on that position through the upcoming free agency period, the draft and development of Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels.
Speaking of Vanderbilt, the young forward should absolutely get more minutes for this team as he has impressed greatly in limited minutes. Making him a part of the rotation could solve the power forward conundrum, at least defensively.
If Minnesota continues to struggle, they can rest easy with top-three protection on the pick in the upcoming draft that is owed to the Golden State Warriors in the aftermath of the D’Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins swap. If that pick does land in the top three, the Timberwolves could focus on adding someone like the G League Ignite’s Jonathan Kuminga or USC’s Evan Mobley to complete their rotation.
Another position that needs to be addressed is the backup point guard spot as Rubio has really struggled to kick off the year, putting up only 6.1 points and 5.2 assists in nearly 25 minutes per contest. Rubio was expected to be a strong veteran presence in a familiar place but will need to pick up his play if Minnesota wishes to reach the playoffs.
So while a 3-7 record looks disappointing on paper, the Timberwolves have a borderline playoff roster when fully healthy and plenty of young talent like Edwards, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver to develop around the nucleus of Towns and Russell. Around midseason, the team and its fans should get a clearer idea of what this team is, hopefully with the knowledge that they’re just a few pieces away from being a playoff contender, if not already.
NBA
NBA Daily: Fixing The Washington Wizards
Jonathon Gryniewicz kicks off Basketball Insiders’ “Fixing” series with a breakdown of the Washington Wizards.
It hasn’t been an ideal start to the season for the Washington Wizards. After they acquired Russell Westbrook, there was hope that he and Bradley Beal would propel the Wizards toward success — at least, more than they’ve experienced in recent years. Unfortunately, through their first 11 games of the 2020-21 season, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
But, can Washington get ahead of the issues that have plagued them, or even fix them? The Basketball Insiders team will look to answer that — not just for the Wizards, but for any franchise that’s struggled early this season — as we kick off our “Fixing” series. As we look at each team, we’ll address what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what those teams might want to do going forward, whether it’s to save their season or look ahead to the next.
So, without further ado, let’s get to it.
What’s Working?
It hasn’t been a terrible start for Washington, despite what their 3-8 record may indicate. As a team, they’ve averaged 120.5 points per game, good for second in the NBA. They’re also top-10 in team field goal percentage, three-point field goal percentage and free throw attempts per game.
Likewise, Beal has gotten off to a fantastic start. Through nine games, his 35.0 points per game lead the NBA. Beal, so far, has averaged five more points per game than he did last season and he’s doing so more efficiently, as he’s shot 48.9 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three, and 87.2 percent from the free throw line. Also leading the league in field goal attempts, Beal is on his way to another career year and his third All-Star appearance.
Rui Hachimura and Denji Avdija have been inconsistent, but both have flashed early on and shown some serious promise as future Wizards. Hachimura has scored the ball more efficiently and is fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 13.6 points per game. His energy and passion have never been doubted, but his basketball IQ has sometimes been questioned and, while he still has room to improve here, he’s turned the ball over far less and has taken far more higher percentage shots this season.
Avdija, meanwhile, has had his rookie moments. While he’s struggled on defense, he’s done nothing but bring energy and compete on that end of the floor. On offense, he’s been better than expected this early in his career; he’s posted strong shooting numbers and recently posted his first 20-point game.
Washington may have also lucked out with two-way player Garrison Matthews. The second-year guard out of Lipscomb has only played four games, but he’s given solid minutes and looked like a potential sharpshooter off the bench. In their game against the Miami HEAT, Matthews finished with 22 points and went 4-7 behind the three-point line. Defensively, he may not be the most gifted, athletically, but, like Avdija, he’s brought energy on that end of the court and has given the Wizards solid minutes. Expect to see his role grow going forward.
What Isn’t Working?
Defense. Plain and simple, the defense has been a disaster.
The Wizards’ defense is the worst in the NBA, as they’ve given up 121.3 points per game. They’re so bad on defense, in fact, that Washington has managed to lose games in which they’ve scored 120, 124, 130, and 136 points.
Beal said it best when asked about the Wizards defense: “We can’t guard a parked car.” It’s hard to see Washington improving unless they commit as a team to getting more stops. And, in order to do that, they need to stop other teams from driving so easily: opponents are getting to the basket and getting point-blank shots too easily. Another way they can improve their defense is to stop fouling, as they’ve let opponents get to the free throw line a league-high 29.5 times per game.
It’s still early but, at this point, you’d have to say the Westbrook experiment hasn’t worked, either. It is weird to say that, since Westbrook has averaged a near triple-double, but it’s the truth nonetheless. His 19.3 points per game, eight fewer points than a season ago, have come extremely inefficiently as he’s shot 37.8 percent from the field, 30.3 percent from three and 65.7 percent from the free throw line. Defensively, Westbrook has played hard. But, more often than not, he goes for the gamble play and puts the rest of the defense at a disadvantage.
Unfortunately, the Wizards’ defensive woes may only get worse as they lost center Thomas Bryant for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. Prior to the injury, Bryant was third on the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game, and was on pace to set career-high in both field goal and three-point field goal percentage. Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner will be tasked with replacing him and the Wizards are likely to be granted a disabled player exception, but no one player is going to replace his production.
What Needs To Change?
The Wizards need to figure it out on defense. It’s hard to emphasize that enough, but, if they can’t even trend toward the league average, Washington will never push themselves into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
In lieu of a defensive upgrade, the Wizards may need to assess their trade assets and look toward the future. Of course, the player that would garner the greatest return would be Beal, while both Hachimura and Avdija would net solid assets if the team doesn’t see them as part of the long term solution. Beal’s $34.5 million salary may be hard to move in theory, but the production he can bring on the court should have teams lining up to acquire his services.
On the flip side of that, Westbrook’s even larger contract with two seasons left is likely untradeable. If they feel as if they need to move him, Washington would almost certainly have to attach a draft asset and or young player, or attempt to package him with Beal for a significantly smaller return.
Lopez, Wagner, Ish Smith, Jerome Robinson, Raul Neto and Isaac Bonga are all in the last year of their contracts. As the trade deadline looms, Lopez and Robinson could potentially net them a future draft pick. But, overall, don’t expect anyone from that group to draw significant interest or net a significant upgrade for the Wizards’ roster.
Despite Thomas’ injury, the Wizards’ offense, helmed by Beal, would seem to provide a path out of the NBA basement. They’ll need to step it up on defense, but the opportunity is there if Washington can commit on that end of the court.
But, more likely, the 2020-21 season may prove another lost year for the Wizards. And, as much as it may hurt to trade their franchise star, Washington may have to part with Beal, completely tear down the roster and start fresh before they can find success again.
NBA
NBA Daily: Will Jarrett Allen Stick in Brooklyn?
Drew Maresca assesses the recent happenings between Jarrett Allen and the Brooklyn Nets.
It may feel as if Jarrett Allen has been on your radar forever — and, now in his fourth year in the NBA, you’d be right! Still, the Brooklyn Nets’ center Allen is only 22-years-old and, thus far in the 2020-21 season, he’s looked to be on the precipice of stardom. Despite the fact that he’s only started four games, Allen has averaged 11.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 25.8 minutes per game. Per-36, his numbers are even gaudier: 16.2 points, 15.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.
At those rates, any team would be lucky to have Allen on their roster. And, more than likely, he’d be their starter! So what’s the deal in Brooklyn?
The team’s disconnect would appear to lie squarely with their stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and their perceived preference to play alongside their friend, DeAndre Jordan. Of course, the now widely-believed rumor could easily be put to bed by Durant or Irving, but neither player has publicly disavowed the idea that they prefer to play alongside Jordan. And, to his credit, Jordan is an established center who, at his best, was an All-Star and an elite rim-runner.
But Jordan, now 32, was an All-Star and elite rim-runner. He’s just not the same player anymore, as his 4.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 17.8 minutes per game can attest.
Through the season’s first two weeks, and while Allen had made it clear he’s the more impactful player, head coach Steve Nash beat back the pressure to start him in order to avoid any drama between players.
“[Jordan] definitely has that relationship with Ky and Kevin,” Nash said recently. “He has that experience as the older player. Caris [LeVert] and [Allen] also have good chemistry. So, it’s a bit of everything.
“It’s just not something I’m belaboring. Jarrett’s going to play a lot. I love him on the floor. I want to be very careful not to make it like a mini-drama because it’s not.”
That said, and if the last four games are anything to go by, he may not have been able to hold back any longer. Since Nash made those comments, Allen has started four straight games and, in his first start against the Utah Jazz, he responded with 19 points, 18 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks against one of the NBA’s best at the position, Rudy Gobert In his four starts, Allen has averaged 15.3 11.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
Looking back at the situation that sparked the discussion of Allen vs. Jordan in the starting lineup, it is widely believed that the debate was a driving force behind former head coach Kenny Atkinson’s departure from Brooklyn. Allen was less than pleased to learn about the coaching change and he reiterated that his former coach was no less effective, at least from his perspective.
“(Atkinson)’s my guy,” Allen said last season after Atkinson’s departure was finalized. “I was ready to fight for him.”
Allen’s name had since surfaced in trade rumors, linking him to the Houston Rockets as part of a hypothetical deal for James Harden. And the Nets could, for sure, trade Allen — and they’d get a pretty good return for the young rim protector. But they can and, if their goal is sustained, long-term success, should attempt to re-sign and extend him — assuming Allen would even want to, given everything that’s transpired since the offseason.
Of course, there are salary cap implications that could alter their decision as well. The Nets are already on the hook for $156 million this season. Next season, before any potential Allen extension, that number is once again expected to be at least $150 million. While owner Joe Tsai doesn’t appear to be bashful as far as spending is concerned, the Nets are expected to pay between $31-$43 million in a luxury tax this season, a figure that might give pause to any execurtive considering back-to-back season’s above the tax level; would he green light a long-term deal that guarantees that sort of penalty for the foreseeable future, even when his stars prefer a different, much cheaper center?
Whichever lane they choose, and regardless of Tsai’s preference, Brooklyn’s deadline would appear to draw ever closer: March 25, the 2020-21 trade deadline. As Allen and the Nets failed to agree to a contract extension prior to the season, he is expected to garner significant interest both on the trade market or as a restricted free agent should the team think they can re-sign him. And, while he may not command a max-extension like draftmates class De’Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum, Allen, arguably, deserves more than Christian Wood (3 years/$41 million) and Kyle Kuzma (3 years/$40 million).
Bobby Marks, Brooklyn’s former assistant general manager, added fuel to the fire around Allen’s contract controversy: “He’s looking for Clint Capela-type of money,” Marks said to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on a recent podcast. “That would mean $90 million over five years. Capela got that deal back in 2018, when he was two years older than Allen is now.”
Further complicating matter for Brooklyn: with an average age of 27.3 years old — a number drastically different from the average of 25.4-years-old they sported just two seasons ago — the Nets have the seventh oldest roster in the NBA. And, obviously, without the 22-year-old Allen, that figure would look even worse. Do Allen and his development still even fit into the Brooklyn’s timeline? The idea that he’s a priority is certainly no longer a foregone conclusion.
It’s pretty clear that Nash knows who the best center in Brooklyn is. But will inserting him in the starting lineup be detrimental to his team’s synergy? Or, worse, could it create a rift between himself, Durant and Irving? Should Nets’ general manager Sean Marks decide to trade Allen and avoid the potential conflict, will it even matter?
And, most importantly, does Allen even want to be in Brooklyn anymore?
Allen, like most seasoned interviewers, can twist his words in order to reveal as much or as little as he’s like, so it’s hard to gauge his satisfaction with the Nets. Recent events, such as Irving opting out of games this past Thursday and Sunday, could be just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the drama that goes along with playing for a contender in the New York metropolitan area. And, while there is no indication that Irving’s absences have hurt any relationships, the scrutiny from the media will only grow once reporters are allowed back into arena locker rooms. And Allen, native to the quiet suburbs of Austin, Texas, might prefer a calmer environment.
Everything could be just peachy between Allen and the Nets. But, in a few short months, we may be more focused on trade destinations for Allen rather than potential contract figures. But, for now, the most we can do is just stay tuned.