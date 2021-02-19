NBA
NBA Rookie of the Year Watch – Feb. 18
Tristan Tucker provides another update to Basketball Insiders’ rookie ladder, with one newcomer taking the league by storm. Meanwhile, the race is getting close at the top of the ladder.
The Rookie of the Year race is heating up, with one rookie even earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. With new faces seemingly emerging right and left, the margin between the bottom and top of this edition of Basketball Insiders’ rookie ladder is narrower than ever before. With that being said, let’s take a look at which rookies are leading the charge.
1) LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (Previous: 1)
Once again, Ball finds himself atop this ladder, despite the Charlotte Hornets facing a schedule postponement due to COVID-19. So far this season, Ball is averaging 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
In eight games since he was named a starter, Ball has bumped those averages up to 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals. In those appearances, Ball has also improved his shooting to 44.6 percent from the floor and, more notably, 43.9 percent from beyond the arc on over seven attempts per game.
Ball, along with Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward, has the Hornets firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff race. It’s been a while since the Hornets were able to boast a star-studded roster, but this year is much different, with all three playing like All-Stars.
2) Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings (Previous: 2)
The Sacramento Kings might be on a four-game losing streak, but Haliburton has been on fire as of late. While he had a career-high 21-point showing just prior to our last ladder, Haliburton has topped that twice since, scoring 23 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets and 22 points in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Among the rookie leaders, the 6-foot-5 guard out of Iowa State has some of the best shooting splits, hitting shots at a 49.8 percent clip while shooting 44.3 percent from deep. Whereas Ball is the flashy and enigmatic rookie, Haliburton plays like a 10-year NBA vet in his first season and deserves legitimate consideration for the award.
3) Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (Previous: 5)
Since the last update, Edwards is absolutely killing it for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Going forward, he should have even more of an opportunity to step into a leadership role after the unfortunate injury to D’Angelo Russell. In the last two weeks, Edwards is averaging around 18 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
However, Edwards’s inconsistency and accuracy issues will continue to prevent him from climbing higher on the list. In a Feb. 17 overtime matchup with the Indiana Pacers, Edwards finished with just 8 points on 3-of-15 shooting.
In some games, it feels like Edwards is poised to be the NBA’s next star. In others, it feels like he’s trying to do too much, instead of letting the game come directly to him. In Russell’s absence, it’ll be interesting to see if Edwards struggles or prevails.
4) Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets (Previous: Honorable Mention)
Tate is an easy player to root for, with an unusual path to the NBA after going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. After graduating from Ohio State, Tate took his career overseas and dominated in Belgium and Australia before signing with the Houston Rockets this offseason.
The 6-foot-4 forward plays bigger than his frame indicates and is quickly becoming an integral part of what has been a fun Houston Rockets team. Tate is averaging 9.5 points and 5 rebounds per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field. Over the last two weeks, Tate scored in double figures in all but two games and is coming off a strong performance against the Philadelphia 76ers in which he put up 19 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists on 7-of-11 shooting.
Tate is fifth amongst rookies in minutes played, only trailing three of the top five picks in the 2020 NBA Draft and Haliburton.
5) Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (Previous: 4)
The rookie fan-favorite Quickley is continuing to improve his overall stock for the New York Knicks and is up to 12.5 points per game on 37.9 percent shooting from deep. After the acquisition of Derrick Rose, New York’s guard rotation is suddenly crowded, a good problem to have.
Quickley is coming off a disappointing game in which he shot 1-of-12 from the floor, but in the three games before that, he scored 16 points each in wins against the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards, then 25 points in a win against Houston. Quickley’s averages seem to come from two extremes; either he shoots poorly or he shoots well, with no in-between. If Quickley is to rise on this ladder and truly enter the Rookie of the Year conversation, he will need to improve his consistency on that front.
6) Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons (Previous: Not Ranked)
Bey is a hot commodity this week for a young Detroit Pistons corps that suddenly looks quite excellent, bolstered by the addition of Dennis Smith Jr. via trade with New York. In the past two weeks, Bey is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting a whopping 56.4 percent from the floor and 55.9 percent from deep.
Bey’s efforts earned him the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, opposite Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, who earned the Western Conference equivalent. While the selection was relatively shocking, his 30-point outing in an upset over the Boston Celtics was itself worth the award, as he finished that game shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from downtown.
Honorable Mention: Desmond Bane (Previous: 6)
Bane’s fall to honorable mention is less of an indictment of his play than it is a testament to how talented this draft class is turning out to be. Missing the last four games for the Grizzlies hurt his position on the ladder, but Bane’s still averaging 10.3 points on 48.2 percent shooting from three.
Other rookies like Payton Pritchard, Xavier Tillman, Theo Maledon and Isaiah Stewart are all looking impressive so far, with plenty more youngsters ready to emerge. Be sure to check back with Basketball Insiders for the latest news and updates surrounding the NBA, and stay tuned for the next edition of the rookie ladder!
NBA
NBA Daily: Julius Randle Has Arrived
Drew Maresca explores Julius Randle’s breakout season, making the case that he’s earned all of the praise that’s coming his way.
Julius Randle is everything for the New York Knicks – for now at least.
Randle entered the NBA in the 2014 draft. Selected seventh overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, the former Kentucky Wildcat was a bowling bowl on the offensive end, viewed as a seriously unique athlete.
But there were question marks, too. Criticisms centered around the potential inability of Randle’s game to translate to the NBA. He was regarded as undersized, lacking the length needed to play amongst big men and the strength required to bully power forwards. Further, while his form was strong, his jump shot was considered inconsistent at best.
Of course, a lot of those criticisms were valid; scouts do their best to balance enthusiasm and caution and, when a prospect doesn’t fit into an existing mold, they err on the side of caution.
But there was a mold for Randle, it’s just that of a unicorn. Charles Barkley. Shawn Kemp. Blake Griffin. Years later, that role had cemented itself, as many compared expected-superstar Zion Williamson to Randle prior to the 2019 NBA Draft. Some of those comparisons were facetious, while others were setting a floor for Williamson. Either way, it speaks to the challenges the industry has faced when projecting the non-prototypical player.
And, if we look back at Randle’s pre-2020-21 career, it’s understandable why fans and media members alike were critical.
Randle had stretches last season – like three consecutive 30-point games in December – where he looked the part. But there were far too many mistakes along the way; ill-conceived spin moves into traffic, just plain bad shots and missed opportunities to find the open man. What’s more, the Knicks ended the season in March at 21-45. So the “above-average player who doesn’t affect winnings” narrative continued to hound him.
The season before last, when Randle was with the New Orleans Pelicans, there was also evidence that he might be better than we all thought. He’d increased his scoring output from 16.4 points per game during the 2017-18 season to 21.4 in 2018-19. But everything else looked the same, more or less. Randle was also hurt by the fact that, in a supporting role alongside Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, the team won just 35 games and failed to make the postseason.
———
The media can be cut-throat in what they demand of young players. And, more often than not, they are correct in their assumptions, at least its more tenured members are; no one has a crystal ball that can predict future growth, most players just don’t grow into stars.
But in Randle’s case, it’s safe to assume we were wrong.
Randle, signed by the Knicks as a 24-year-old, was almost immediately written off as a finished product with nowhere else to go but down. But he was not happy with his pre-2020-21 statistics, with being considered “average” or even slightly above. In fact, it doesn’t seem as though any of it phased him at all. Rather, Randle took each criticism as motivation and approached this past offseason with a renewed focus and dedication.
“A lot of people may have written me off. A lot of people may have had their doubts or whatever in me,” Randle told the media after Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, in which he scored 44 points. “And that was just motivation, that was fuel. For me, it was just coming back a better player and a better teammate than I was last year.”
The results speak for themselves. Randle, a player regarded as out of shape for much of his career, has yet to miss a game for the Knicks and is averaging a career-high 36.7 minutes per game. Tom Thibodeau has a reputation for leaning on his best players, so that latter stat isn’t that surprising, but the fact that Randle has produced so well in such a high usage role speaks to the work he’s put in. For reference, Randle is playing 4.5 more minutes per game this season than he did in his next highest season average (2019-20) – a 13 percent increase.
In the grand scheme of his breakout campaign, however, Randle’s durability and stamina have played but a minor role. He’s averaging a career-high in points (23.1), rebounds (11.0) and assists (5.6) per game, while he’s also shooting a career-best 40.6% on three-point attempts – up from a sub-30% career average – on a career-high 4.4 three-point attempts per game.
As much as Randle has improved as a three-point shooter, he’s also proven more self-aware on the floor. Randle has smartly split his shot selection across the parquet – shooting 21% of his attempts at the rim (a career-low), 20% from 3-10 feet, 19% from 10-16 feet, 14% from 16 feet–the three-point line and 26.7% from beyond the arc. And he’s shooting a career-best percentage, or close to it, from each range. The advanced metrics would also seem to support the idea that Randle is simply a different player this season; currently posting a career-high 20.9 PER, good for 35th in the NBA, Randle has also assisted on a career-best 25.9% of his teammates’ field goals when on the floor.
Still, Randle and the Knicks are 14-16, just barely in the playoff picture. How different is this year’s view of Randle if he’s still unable to lead a winning team?
Winning in the NBA isn’t as simple as some might make it out to be. The best rosters are often loaded with years of experience while, in today’s game, teams are almost required to have multiple stars if they want to compete. The Knicks, even with Randle, are unquestionably too young to compete this season. That said, Randle has dragged them to respectability so far this season, earning their young core plenty of that necessary experience along the way.
Fans often examine rosters in a vacuum — they don’t understand the effect that veterans can have on younger players. But the effect Randle has on his younger teammates is obvious. In fact, following Monday’s game against the Hawks, a number of those teammates, including Immanuel Quickly and RJ Barrett, gushed about Randle’s play, jokingly (or not) insisting on their leader’s inclusion in this season’s All-Star festivities. Their sentiment?
“If this man is not an All-Star, it’s a problem.”
And his coach, not known for overly pumping up anyone, did more of the same.
“Absolutely,” Thibodeau said when asked about Randle’s All-Star candidacy following the game. “It’s not just what he’s done statistically, but the impact on winning, I think. He’s making other people better. He’s played an all-around game, strong on both sides of the ball. He’s played an unselfish game, doing it in a number of different ways, playing multiple positions. He’s doing it all.”
“The most important thing is the impact that he’s having on winning and, hopefully, it’ll be recognized. But I know there’s a great appreciation by his teammates and his coaches, the organization, certainly our fans, for what he’s bringing to our team.”
Randle may or not be named to an All-Star team this season. The starters for the Eastern and Western Conferences were named last night and he was not among them – likely a surprise to no one. But Randle’s turned heads and raised eyebrows with his play this season. And he’s convinced a good chunk of the media, as well as a fan base that has consistently and predictably looked for the next best thing over the last 20 seasons, to trust him to lead New York into the future.
All-Star or not, Julius Randle is a star. And he might just be on his way to convincing the Knicks that it’s time to add another one.
NBA
NBA Daily: Terance Mann Finding Success With Clippers
Second-year player Terance Mann has stepped for an injury-laden Los Angeles Clippers squad – in part due to some key veteran leadership.
Coming out of Florida State in the 2019 NBA draft, Terance Mann was a natural wing. He could slide between shooting guard and small forward and it looked like that was going to be his calling in the NBA.
But he had some point guard skills to his game as well, and with the Los Angeles Clippers’ need for additional playmaking when the season began, Mann appeared to be someone who could grow into that role.
In early preseason games, Clippers’ head coach Tyronn Lue experimented with both Mann and Reggie Jackson as the backup point guard. He praised Mann in particular for getting more comfortable with playing the point and getting better downhill and making the right reads.
Mann himself acknowledged the transition and that he was willing to do whatever was best for the team.
“One of my strong suits is being able to play-make and see the floor,” Mann said during the preseason. “Whatever Ty Lue wants me to do, if that is playing with the second unit and making plays, then that’s what I’m going to do.”
Not surprisingly, Mann was largely out of the main rotation once the season began. On a veteran-laden team with plenty of depth, there wasn’t much room for the second-year wing. But since then, the Clippers have been hit with a bout of injuries and that’s brought forth an opportunity for Mann.
There is one major difference though between now and then, he’s back to his natural wing position and he’s been playing free with loads of energy. He started at small forward in Monday night’s win over the Miami HEAT and turned in perhaps his best game of the season. He put up 15 points on 62.5 percent shooting from the field including 1-for-2 from three-point range, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.
During the team’s win over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 12, he came into the game early due to a brief injury to Kawhi Leonard and gave the Clippers a strong energy boost while playing a team-high 33 minutes.
On a postgame call with media following the win against Chicago, Mann credited himself with staying prepared during the early days of the season in anticipation for when he might be needed.
“I’m out there working hard every possession. I try to be in shape to do so. Even sitting out the first few games of the season, just always on the sidelines trying to do things to stay in shape,” Mann said. “When my number is called, I’m ready to play 33 minutes and guard the best player on the other team.”
The past couple of games have been a real test for Mann, especially on the defensive end of the court. Against Chicago, Mann was matched up early on with Zach LaVine who is seventh in the league in scoring at 28.2 points per game. Against the HEAT, he spent much of the night guarding Jimmy Butler, and the star finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
His skill-set and frame make him an ideal candidate to develop into a defensive stopper on the wing – but these early challenges are something he relishes and something he wants to do every time he steps foot on the court.
“Most of the time when I do step in the game, I’m trying to guard the best player just to get reps at it,” Mann said. “To know what I’m doing for down the road whether it’s playoffs or whether that’s the end of the year situations or if I get subbed in at the end of the quarter and I got to guard the best player for 20 seconds and they’re trying to ISO me.
That’s just what I do and what I’m going to continue to do.”
And who better from Mann to learn from than the Clippers’ defensive ace Patrick Beverley, who has irritated quite a few of the NBA’s top scorers throughout his career. Beverley was named to the league’s All-Defensive Second Team last season for the second time in his career and has also been an All-Defensive First Team selectee once as well. (2017).
Beverley’s mentorship of Mann began last season and, although Beverley has missed time this year due to injury, he’s constantly been in the youngster’s ear to provide veteran leadership.
“I’m going to be on his ass, that’s my rookie. If you don’t play well it looks bad on me, so I’m going to need him to be ready every game,” Beverley joked with media following the Clippers’ Feb. 10 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“He’s been doing a hell of a job. Riding the bench and comes in always ready, first in practice, getting in extra work, coming in and impact the game the way he does. It’s no shock to anyone, when his name is called he always performs.”
Not only has Mann tried to replicate the defensive impact Beverley has on the court, but he’s also tried to develop the same underdog and tough mentality that Beverley has used to fuel him to a solid NBA career.
Mann knows that if he doesn’t play up to expectations, he can expect an earful from Beverley in the locker room.
“Pat [Beverley] has helped me out tremendously from my rookie year until now, developing that dog mentality when I’m out there on defense,” Mann said. “Carrying that chip that he has with him… What he does for me is awesome. Like he said, if I don’t play like he wants me to then I’ll hear it from him.”
Mann has been making a solid case to remain in the rotation even when the Clippers’ injured players return. Best of all, he knows the coaching staff believes in him and he’s ready for whatever the rest of the season brings.
“They have faith in me. They know I’m going to be ready, they know I’m going to play as hard as I can,” Mann said.
“Just be aggressive defensively and offensively. Play my game, that’s what goes through my mind. Once I know I’m going to get my opportunity, just be aggressive on both sides and play to win.”
NBA
NBA Daily: What’s The Path to Success For Boston?
The Boston Celtics haven’t had a strong season thus far, but what can they do to get back on track?
After entering the season off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics have disappointed in 2020-21 so far. Despite entering the year with title aspirations, the Celtics hold a record of 14-14and sit fifth in the conference.
The last few weeks especially have been tough on the Celtics, suffering losses to the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings. In February, the Celtics are 4-6 and have lost key rotation guard Marcus Smart to a left calf tear.
While Smart’s absence has been a thorn in the Celtics’ side, their problems run deeper than missing players due to injury. Boston has a problem on offense; outside of its star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have gotten minimal offensive production from the remainder of their squad.
The Celtics’ third-star player is supposed to be Kemba Walker, who they acquired on a four-year, $140 million contract last offseason. Walker – who is now nearing his 31st birthday – has had a bad start to the season, averaging just 16.3 points and 4.0 assists per game while shooting a lackluster 36.3 percent from the field. Both of those averages are career-lows for Walker since his rookie season in 2011-12. Walker’s poor play can be explained by his persisting knee injury that has caused him to miss around half of all games. But with his age and consistent issues with injuries, it’s worrisome that Walker’s days as a lead scoring guard may be behind him.
Outside of Walker, Brown and Tatum, the Celtics only have one player averaging over 10 points per game – Smart at 13.1, but now, of course, he’s injured.
This lack of scoring is reflected in the Celtics’ offensive rating, where they hold the NBA’s 17th highest offensive rating, at 111.8. That mark sandwiches them between the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, two teams with losing records.
If the Celtics are serious about contending, it’s clear they will need to acquire more offensive firepower to compete with the top teams in the NBA. This might make Bradley Beal a clear trade option for the Celtics – even if the former says he’d like to continue building in Washington.
Beal is the NBA’s leader in scoring, averaging 32.9 points per game on an outstandingly efficient 58.9 percent true shooting. Beal’s offensive prowess would be quite an upgrade to the current Celtics roster, while Boston holds a treasure trove of assets. Boston owns all of its first-round picks, plus the $28.5 million trade exception acquired from Charlotte and prospects like Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, Robert Williams and Carsen Edwards that could interest the Wizards.
A cheaper elite scoring option that fills a positional need is Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic is having a career season for the Magic, putting up 23.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three-point range. Adding Vucevic would be an immediate offensive upgrade over the Celtics’ current options at center, where Daniel Theis and Tristian Thompson split the bulk of the minutes and combine to average 15.9 points per game over 46.1 minutes per game. Vucevic doesn’t come without some concerns, however.
At 30-years-old, Vucevic isn’t young and, with two years remaining on his four-year, $100 million contract, he won’t come cheap either.
If the Celtics don’t want to or can’t acquire a star offensive player, they still could make significant improvements to the roster by trading for elite role players on the market. One area Boston could surely stand to improve upon is their perimeter shooting. Only three players on the Celtics average over four three-point attempts a game. As a team, they average 32.7 shots from beyond the arc a game, good for 22nd in the NBA.
Enter: Sacramento Kings’ forward Harrison Barnes. The eight-year veteran is having a career renaissance in Sacramento, drawing interest from suitors around the league. Barnes is averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 39 percent from three-point land. Barnes would slot into the Celtics’ rotation nicely and provide some much-needed depth scoring and positive contributions on the defensive end.
While it’s obvious the Celtics need to improve their play to become serious contenders, they do have the luxury of being in no rush. Brown and Tatum are also locked up long-term, with the former under contract until 2024 and the latter until 2025. The youth of their stars gives the Celtics some breathing room; there isn’t as much pressure to get a trade done as other teams around the league with older stars approaching the tail ends of their careers. So if Boston feels the asking price of Beal or Vucevic – or whomever they’re targeting – is too high, they don’t need to overpay and risk hurting the organization’s future.
Boston also has plenty of intriguing young talent on the roster that could prove to be the answer to these problems. Pritchard, a newly-minted rookie guard, has had an excellent start to his NBA career, already one of the best scoring options off the bench so far this season. The Celtics also have guards Nesmith, Edwards and Romeo Langford, all of whom haven’t had the chance to play consistent minutes yet, but were all highly-regarded prospects coming out of college.
Naturally, the Celtics will improve when Smart returns from injury, fixing the problems Boston has had on the defensive end since he got hurt. On top of all that, it’s far too early to say Walker is finished as a productive NBA player. While he is still clearly missing a step, Walker recently tallied back-to-back 20+ point games, scoring 21 against the Toronto Raptors and 25 against the Wizards, giving some hope that he could return to peak form as he continues to get healthy.
This season hasn’t been what Celtics fans would have hoped for – that’s for sure – but it isn’t time to panic in Boston just yet. The Celtics have plenty of options to improve their roster in the short term, while the front office has always played the trade deadline shrewdly. Eeven if they don’t make a move, the future is still bright in Boston.