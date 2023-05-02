Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden tied his playoff career high with 45 points against the Boston Celtics in Monday night’s 119-115 upset win in Game 1 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

It was Harden’s first 45-point playoff outing since Game 4 of the 2015 Western Conference Finals versus the Golden State Warriors. At 7 years and 341 days, it’s the longest span between 45-point playoff games in NBA history.

The 10-time All-Star balled out in the absence of projected MVP winner Joel Embiid, who was downgraded to doubtful after receiving platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections on his injured right LCL.

In the 76ers’ Game 1 road win over Boston, James Harden also logged one rebound, six assists, and two steals in 40 minutes of action. The three-time scoring champ shot 17-of-30 (56.7%) from the field and 7-of-14 (50%) beyond the arc. Harden knocked down a go-ahead, step-back 3-pointer over Al Horford with 8.7 seconds left.

“Throughout the entire year, people expect me to be the scoring James Harden and the James Harden that goes out there and gets 40, 50 points,” said the 14-year veteran. “And then people talk: ‘Oh, you can’t win like that, and then I’ll go out there and get 20 points and 11 assists. And It’s like, ‘Well, he’s not the old James Harden no more.’

“We didn’t come into the game expecting to lose. We came in here to win. Whether Jo comes back or not, we’re going to be ready to go.” Philadelphia outscored Boston 56-49 in the second half.

Additionally, De’Anthony Melton had 17 first-half points, hitting each of his five 3-point attempts. He joined Tyrese Maxey (May 6, 2022, vs. Miami Heat) as the only Sixers to make at least five 3s without a miss in a playoff half since the 1997 playoffs.

Paul Reed started in place of Embiid. The 6-foot-9 center/power forward added 10 points, 13 boards, two assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes. He finished 3-of-4 (75%) shooting from the floor and drained all four free throw attempts.

“That’s the difference between this year’s team and last year’s team. We have a bunch of street fighters,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “If we could get to the fourth quarter, we were going to win the game. That’s how we felt.” Philadelphia won on the road as a 10.5-point underdog.

Through five appearances this postseason, Harden is averaging 22.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 36.7 minutes per game. Plus, the guard is shooting 41.2% from the field and 44.7% outside the arc. For Game 2 on Wednesday night at TD Garden, sportsbooks show the 76ers as a 9.5-point underdog.

