On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers won 147-143 over the Indiana Pacers, and this was only the sixth game in the last 30 years with at least 140 combined points scored without ending in overtime.

MVP candidate Joel Embiid led the Sixers in scoring with 42 points on 11-of-16 (68.8%) shooting from the floor and a flawless 19-of-19 (100%) at the foul line. Tyrese Maxey logged 24 points in 37 minutes as well.

Indiana and Philly combined for 290 points tonight. It's just the 6th game in the last 30 years in which both teams scored 140+ points and did not require overtime.#Sixers | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/Z2qjOqxbQb — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 7, 2023

Both teams scored 40 points in the second quarter. The 76ers shot 48-of-82 (58.5%) from the field and 16-of-34 (47.1%) beyond the arc, whereas Indiana finished 53-of-90 (58.9%) shooting from the floor and 15-of-37 (40.5%) outside the arc. Avoiding overtime on the road is an automatic win for Philly.

Although Indiana outscored the Sixers 70-54 in the paint, Philadelphia shot an impressive 92.1% at the free throw line. “It was an offensive game,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “But at the same time, someone had to make a defensive stand, and we did that enough to win the game.”

As for the Pacers, third-year guard Tyrese Haliburton notched 40 points, three boards, a season-high 16 assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of action. The Iowa State product also shot 12-of-19 (63.2%) from the floor and drained five 3-pointers. However, the Sixers put up 33 points in the fourth.

“When they’re [76ers] clicking like that, they’re a hard team to beat,” said Haliburton. “The game came down to who could get the most stops in a row. Usually, it’s three in a row. Tonight, it was more like two in a row.”

The 76ers and Pacers combined for 157 points in the first half! 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fc4IyJQUJO — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) March 7, 2023

Indiana closed within 141-137 with 52.1 seconds remaining, but Philly stepped up in the clutch. Monday night’s loss was Indiana’s third defeat of the season against Philadelphia. The Pacers have now lost two of their last five games.

Moreover, Embiid scored 40-plus points for the 11th time this season. On Nov. 13, in the 76ers’ 105-98 victory versus the Utah Jazz, the six-time All-Star scored a career-high 59 points.

James Harden also recorded his 74th career double-double in the Sixers’ 42nd win of the season. Philly trails the Milwaukee Bucks by four games for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

