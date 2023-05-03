76ers superstar Joel Embiid wins the 2022-23 NBA MVP award

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has won the 2022-23 NBA MVP award. After consecutive years as runner-up, the six-time All-Star received 73 first-place votes, 25 second-place votes, two third-place votes, and 915 total points. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets finished second.

Jokic received 15 first-place votes, 52 second-place votes, 32 third-place votes, and 674 total points. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo garnered 12 first-place votes, 23 second-place votes, 65 third-place votes, and 606 total points. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum placed fourth, receiving 89 of the 100 fourth-place votes.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold sixth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Celtics, Nuggets, and Golden State Warriors.

Additionally, Joel Embiid joins Wilt Chamberlain (1966, 1967, 1968), Julius Erving (1981), Moses Malone (1983), and Allen Iverson (2001) as 76ers players to win the award. The 7-foot center is the first Sixer to win the award since Iverson won it 22 years ago.

The two-time scoring champ is the first MVP to average 30 points and 10 rebounds per game on 50% shooting since Moses Malone in 1981-82. Embiid’s 33.1 points per game average was the highest for a center since Chamberlain’s 33.5 PPG average in 1965-66.

In addition to leading the league in points per game, Embiid also led in field goals (728) and 2-point field goals (662). The 76ers center finished second in total points (2,183), player efficiency rating (31.4), and box plus/minus (9.2).

76ers center Joel Embiid wins the 2022-23 NBA MVP award after leading league in scoring in back-to-back seasons

“I don’t even know where to start,” Joel Embiid said during an interview on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” after winning his first MVP award. “It’s been a long time coming, a lot of hard work. I’ve been through a lot, and I’m not just talking about basketball … it feels good. I don’t know what to say. It’s amazing.”

The three-time All-Defensive member from Yaoundé, Cameroon, first started playing basketball at the age of 15. NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant was his biggest inspiration. “Just watching Kobe, that’s how the Lakers became my favorite team, and that’s how I fell in love with basketball, watching Kobe.”

76ers president Daryl Morey is proud of his star player as well. “I have always believed that greatness emerges when talent meets relentless dedication. Joel’s season was legendary, and the MVP award is the latest milestone of his decorated career.

Jayson Tatum finished 4th in MVP voting as expected, receiving 89 of the 100 fourth place votes. That’s his highest finish of his career after coming in 6th last year. pic.twitter.com/cHYfn0qKJs — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 2, 2023

“It has been a privilege to watch Joel over the last three seasons, and I know this won’t be his last accomplishment as we continue to strive toward our ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship.”

Embiid missed Game 1 of the 76ers’ second-round series against the Celtics. The seventh-year center underwent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections on his injured right LCL Monday morning. Embiid suffered this injury in Game 3 of the Sixers’ first-round series vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

Through three starts this postseason, the University of Kansas product is averaging 20 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 blocks, 1.0 steal, and 36 minutes per game. Plus, Embiid is shooting 46.2% from the field and a career-best 95.8% at the foul line.

NBA Betting Content You May Like