76ers to sign forward Kelly Oubre Jr. to a one-year contract

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to sign free agent forward Kelly Oubre Jr. to a one-year contract, per sources. Oubre, 27, was selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2015 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas. Of course, the Louisiana native was immediately traded to the Washington Wizards.

Oubre played his first four NBA seasons (2015-18) with Washington. In December 2018, the Wizards traded him to the Phoenix Suns. The Kansas product spent his next two seasons (2018-20) with Phoenix before signing with the Golden State Warriors for 2020-21. The 6-foot-7 wing spent the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

Free agent G/F Kelly Oubre Jr., is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Oubre — who averaged 20 points for Charlotte last season — could get significant opportunity on the wing with the uncertainty around James Harden. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2023



Oubre is set to enter his ninth NBA season. Last season, the forward made 40 starts in 48 appearances with the Hornets. He averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 32.3 minutes per contest. Plus, Oubre shot 43.1% from the field and 31.9% outside the arc.

In Charlotte’s 132-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 18, 2022, the forward scored a season-high 34 points in 39 minutes as a starter. He finished 12-of-21 (57.1%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-9 (55.6%) from 3-point range while tallying three boards and three steals.

Oubre suffered a left hand injury in a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 29. In early January, he underwent surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and was ruled out indefinitely. The forward went on to miss the next 24 games.

In August 2021, Oubre signed a two-year, $24.6 million contract with the Hornets. He earned $12.6 million last season with Charlotte. With this latest signing, the 76ers’ training camp roster is now at 21 players. The Sixers will be Oubre’s fifth NBA team.



Considering James Harden hasn’t retracted his trade request since exercising his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season, Oubre could receive more playing time under new 76ers coach Nick Nurse.

During free agency, the Sixers lost Shake Milton, Georges Niang, and Jalen McDaniels. So, Oubre will have an opportunity to make himself known in the City of Brotherly Love, with a larger scoring role off the bench.

