Main Page
Brandon Ingram becomes third Pelicans player to record 30-point triple-double
Brandon Ingram became the third New Orleans Pelicans player to log a 30-point triple-double in Thursday night’s 115-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets, joining DeMarcus Cousins (44 points, 1/22/18) and Chris Paul (33 points, 1/14/09; 30 points, 3/11/09).
The seventh-year forward amassed 30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of action. It was his first career triple-double. Ingram also shot 10-of-23 (43.5%) from the floor, 1-of-6 (16.7%) outside the arc, and a perfect 9-of-9 (100%) at the foul line.
According to a couple of NBA betting sites, Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans possess 17th-ranked odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.
Brandon Ingram had 30 PTS, 11 REB, and 10 AST yesterday in his first career triple-double.
He's just the 3rd player in @PelicansNBA franchise history to score 30+ points in a triple-double.#NBA | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/o0qSW2D88g
— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 24, 2023
“I just wanted to set the tone,” said Ingram, who scored 17 points in the first quarter and grabbed three consecutive boards in the third. “These games are important for us to be in the postseason. I’m just thinking that every possession counts on offense and defense, and I had to have a sense of urgency.”
New Orleans outscored the Hornets 37-24 in the opening quarter and 27-15 in the final frame. Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum each ended their outings with 20 points. Valanciunas finished with 19 rebounds in 34 minutes, and McCollum knocked down three 3-pointers.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram becomes third player in franchise history to record a 30-point triple-double, joining DeMarcus Cousins and Chris Paul
Ingram’s performance also surprised Pelicans coach Willie Green. “I think it speaks to his maturity throughout this process,” Green said. “He understands that he’s going to have the ball in his hands at times. He’s doing a great job of setting the tone, which is just (being a) point-5, passing to his teammates and getting guys open.
“His rebounding has been huge for us. He’s doing that – and then we all know he can score at any moment. So, on all three levels tonight, he was fantastic.” New Orleans went on an 11-5 run with Brandon Ingram early in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Chris Paul and DeMarcus Cousins finally have company.
A historic night for Brandon Ingram 🙌
– 1st career triple-double (30 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST)
– 3rd player in franchise history with 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ AST
– 8th player in NBA history with 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ AST and 0 turnovers
Pelicans got the W at home pic.twitter.com/CEPOtmk1J2
— NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2023
Through 36 starts this season, the forward is averaging 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 33.2 minutes per game. To add to these statistics, the one-time All-Star is shooting 47.5% from the field and a career-best 39.2% beyond the arc.
On March 1, in the Pelicans’ 121-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Duke product scored a season-high 40 points in 39 minutes. Along with logging six boards, five dimes, and two steals, Brandon Ingram shot 18-of-29 (62.1%) from the floor and hit a 3-pointer.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Best USA Sports Betting Site For March Madness Parlays
- Suns star Devin Booker hints the NBA secretly wants the Lakers to make the Playoffs as “agendas are being pushed”
- Golden State’s Gary Payton II set to practice on Saturday and could be available Sunday vs Minnesota
- Brandon Ingram becomes third Pelicans player to record 30-point triple-double
- Creighton Basketball Coach Greg McDermott Contract, Salary Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
-
NBA 3 days ago
Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole Spends Half a Million Dollars on First Date With Rapper Ice Spice
-
Main Page 7 days ago
Paul Pierce sparks fire around Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend rumors
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Could Crimson Tide Justify Firing Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats With His Huge Buyout After Brandon Miller Gun Incident?
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks