Brandon Ingram becomes third Pelicans player to record 30-point triple-double

Brandon Ingram became the third New Orleans Pelicans player to log a 30-point triple-double in Thursday night’s 115-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets, joining DeMarcus Cousins (44 points, 1/22/18) and Chris Paul (33 points, 1/14/09; 30 points, 3/11/09).

The seventh-year forward amassed 30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of action. It was his first career triple-double. Ingram also shot 10-of-23 (43.5%) from the floor, 1-of-6 (16.7%) outside the arc, and a perfect 9-of-9 (100%) at the foul line.

“I just wanted to set the tone,” said Ingram, who scored 17 points in the first quarter and grabbed three consecutive boards in the third. “These games are important for us to be in the postseason. I’m just thinking that every possession counts on offense and defense, and I had to have a sense of urgency.”

New Orleans outscored the Hornets 37-24 in the opening quarter and 27-15 in the final frame. Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum each ended their outings with 20 points. Valanciunas finished with 19 rebounds in 34 minutes, and McCollum knocked down three 3-pointers.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram becomes third player in franchise history to record a 30-point triple-double, joining DeMarcus Cousins and Chris Paul

Ingram’s performance also surprised Pelicans coach Willie Green. “I think it speaks to his maturity throughout this process,” Green said. “He understands that he’s going to have the ball in his hands at times. He’s doing a great job of setting the tone, which is just (being a) point-5, passing to his teammates and getting guys open.

“His rebounding has been huge for us. He’s doing that – and then we all know he can score at any moment. So, on all three levels tonight, he was fantastic.” New Orleans went on an 11-5 run with Brandon Ingram early in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Chris Paul and DeMarcus Cousins finally have company.

Through 36 starts this season, the forward is averaging 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 33.2 minutes per game. To add to these statistics, the one-time All-Star is shooting 47.5% from the field and a career-best 39.2% beyond the arc.

On March 1, in the Pelicans’ 121-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Duke product scored a season-high 40 points in 39 minutes. Along with logging six boards, five dimes, and two steals, Brandon Ingram shot 18-of-29 (62.1%) from the floor and hit a 3-pointer.

